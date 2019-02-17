PSL gateway to national team, says skipper Sarfaraz

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed wants young players to perform in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and showcase their talent.

Sarfraz, who also leads Pakistan in all three formats of the game, has urged young players to display their talent in the PSL as the tournament has been a gateway for breaking into the national team. In the past, players like Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Sohail Akhtar and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been discovered through the PSL, some of whom have already represented the national side, while others are on course to do so as well.

“Everyone is watching the PSL so I hope these young players with exceptional talent will take this opportunity to showcase their talent and perform,” said Sarfraz after his team beat Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in their opening match on Friday. “The selection committee and management will surely consider if any exceptional talent is spotted during the PSL who can be picked for the national team,” he said.

The captain also said the doors of the national team are always open for any talented player. “It’s up to these young players to work hard and break into the national team. We always welcome talented players in the Pakistan team.”

Sarfraz also praised match-winning hero Umar Akmal. “Umar is a talented player and he can always do well for his team. If he continues to play like this, I’m sure he will soon make a comeback,” he said.

The Quetta Gladiators play their second match against defending champions Islamabad United today (Sunday). The Gladiators won their opening match while United have a win and loss each to their name.

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.