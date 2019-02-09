The chart toppers of PSL 2018

The third season of the Pakistan Super League ended in Karachi with Islamabad United winning the championship for the second time. United defeated Peshawar Zalmi, who won the second edition of PSL in 2017.

Islamabad United topped the group table and their players also topped the individual batting and bowling charts.

Ronchi stands out with the bat

Luke Ronchi, representing Islamabad United and playing in his first PSL, was the top run-maker with 435 runs at a strike-rate of 182.

Trailing close behind Ronchi was Zalmi’s Kamran Akmal with 425 runs and in third finished Babar Azam with 402 runs for the Karachi Kings. These three were the only batsmen to cross the 400-run mark during last year’s tournament.

Akmal scored the highest score in a single match, getting 107 and scoring the only century of the third edition.

As far as boundaries go, Akmal hit the highest number of sixes and Ronchi hit the most fours, with 28 and 51 respectively. Showing their consistency, Ronchi trailed Akmal in the maximum category and Akmal trailed Ronchi in the fours category.

The bowlers didn’t bow down

The bowling charts were also dominated by United and Zalmi. United’s Faheem Ashraf and Zalmi’s Wahab Riaz took the most wickets, bagging 18 wickets each.

Umar Gul, playing for the newcomers Multan Sultans, had the best bowling figures, taking six wickets for 24 runs against the Quetta Gladiators.

Old guards stand firm behind the stumps

Veteran wicket-keeper Kumar Sangakkara, representing the Multan Sultans, had the most dismissals in the third edition, with nine catches and one stumping. The Quetta Gladiator’s Sarfraz Ahmed finished the tournament with seven catches and two stumpings.