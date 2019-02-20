Taylor overtakes Fleming as NZ complete whitewash

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs to secure a 3-0 series whitewash in the third ODI at Dunedin’s University Oval on Wednesday.

Despite Sabbir Rahman’s battling century the tourists fell well short of the 331-run target set by the Black Caps and were all out for 242 with 16 balls to spare.

New Zealand made 330 for six after losing the toss and being sent in to bat, with half-centuries from Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor.

Taylor’s 47th ODI half-century took his career tally in the 50-over format to 8,026 runs, overtaking Stephen Fleming’s 8,007. The 34-year-old, who made his ODI debut in 2006, reached his milestone in 203 innings with a superb average of 48.34.

Tim Southee was the standout New Zealand bowler, taking six for 65, while Mustafizur Rahman was the only Bangladesh bowler to take two wickets but leaked 93 runs in his 10 overs.

