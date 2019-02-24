Takeaways from the Quetta Gladiators’ fourth straight win

The Quetta Gladiators continued their unbeaten run in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super league (PSL) as they defeated the Lahore Qalandars on the final ball of the match.
Captain Sarfraz Ahmed led his team to the finish line in chasing down a modest 144-run target with a match-winning half-century.
Let’s take a look at some talking points from the nail-biting game in Sharjah.
AB de Villiers continues his form
De Villiers came in to bat at number four after Lahore’s top order let them down yet again. He continued his form from last game by top-scoring with 45 runs and stayed at the crease till the end of the innings. However, his 45 came off 40 balls and he wasn’t able to free his arms to give Lahore a big finish. The team could only score 143 in their 20 overs.
Ghulam Mudassar pick of the bowlers for Quetta
Youngster Ghulam Mudassar picked up three wickets and in the process gave only 21 runs in his four overs. The left-arm pacer is turning into a useful asset for the Gladiators in their bowling line-up, improving with each match that he’s playing.
Shane Watson finally dismissed early
The Lahore Qalandars must have been ecstatic when they dismissed in-form Shane Watson in the first over. Watson had played match-winning innings in two of Quetta’s three previous matches but was unable to get going and went back to the pavilion without opening his account.
Sohail Tanvir as dependable as ever in T20s
Sohail Tanvir doesn’t have a lot of pace and has an awkward bowling action, but he does something right to perform consistently day in day out. His figures of 2-21 in four overs at an economy of just 5.25 show why he’s captain Sarfraz’s lead man and the spearhead of Quetta’s bowling attack.
Sandeep Lamichhane continues to impress
Sandeep Lamichhane is playing T20 cricket in almost all major leagues around the world and he’s just 18 years old. In a match that Lahore ended up losing, Lamichhane had the best economy of both bowling units, with figures of 1-20 at an economy of just five runs per over. The teenager can be vital for Lahore in upcoming matches, provided he’s supported well by his teammates.
Quetta Gladiators lack big hitters at the end
The Gladiators gave themselves a scare in chasing down a modest target, which proved to be an eye-opener for them. While Quetta’s top-order is in top-form and can rattle any bowling attack, they lack big-finishers at the end, as was evident in their latest match. Having said that, Quetta are still the team to beat with a perfect record so far in the league.
