Takeaways from the Quetta Gladiators’ fourth straight win

February 24, 2019




The Quetta Gladiators continued their unbeaten run in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super league (PSL) as they defeated the Lahore Qalandars on the final ball of the match.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed led his team to the finish line in chasing down a modest 144-run target with a match-winning half-century.

Let’s take a look at some talking points from the nail-biting game in Sharjah.

AB de Villiers continues his form

De Villiers came in to bat at number four after Lahore’s top order let them down yet again. He continued his form from last game by top-scoring with 45 runs and stayed at the crease till the end of the innings. However, his 45 came off 40 balls and he wasn’t able to free his arms to give Lahore a big finish. The team could only score 143 in their 20 overs.

Ghulam Mudassar pick of the bowlers for Quetta

Youngster Ghulam Mudassar picked up three wickets and in the process gave only 21 runs in his four overs. The left-arm pacer is turning into a useful asset for the Gladiators in their bowling line-up, improving with each match that he’s playing.

Shane Watson finally dismissed early

The Lahore Qalandars must have been ecstatic when they dismissed in-form Shane Watson in the first over. Watson had played match-winning innings in two of Quetta’s three previous matches but was unable to get going and went back to the pavilion without opening his account.

Sohail Tanvir as dependable as ever in T20s

Sohail Tanvir doesn’t have a lot of pace and has an awkward bowling action, but he does something right to perform consistently day in day out. His figures of 2-21 in four overs at an economy of just 5.25 show why he’s captain Sarfraz’s lead man and the spearhead of Quetta’s bowling attack.

Sandeep Lamichhane continues to impress

Sandeep Lamichhane is playing T20 cricket in almost all major leagues around the world and he’s just 18 years old. In a match that Lahore ended up losing, Lamichhane had the best economy of both bowling units, with figures of 1-20 at an economy of just five runs per over. The teenager can be vital for Lahore in upcoming matches, provided he’s supported well by his teammates.

Quetta Gladiators lack big hitters at the end

The Gladiators gave themselves a scare in chasing down a modest target, which proved to be an eye-opener for them. While Quetta’s top-order is in top-form and can rattle any bowling attack, they lack big-finishers at the end, as was evident in their latest match. Having said that, Quetta are still the team to beat with a perfect record so far in the league.

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Islamabad United hammer Karachi Kings by seven wickets

February 23, 2019 11:07 pm

Sarfaraz masterclass hands Quetta fourth win in a row

February 23, 2019 5:40 pm

Table-toppers Quetta Gladiators back in action today

February 23, 2019 3:34 pm

Six talking points from Islamabad’s win against Peshawar

February 23, 2019 12:50 pm

Islamabad United captain Sami takes hat-trick to finish off Peshawar Zalmi

February 22, 2019 11:34 pm

De Villiers, Wiese help Lahore beat Multan in last-ball thriller

February 22, 2019 7:15 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Mahim Maher
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.