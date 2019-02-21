Takeaways from Quetta’s win against Multan Sultans

Quetta Gladiators are looking unstoppable with a third consecutive win, this time defeating Multan Sultans with ease.
While the Gladiators are improving with each passing game, Sultans need to look inward and try and get their mojo back.
Let’s take a look at some talking points from a largely one-sided affair at Sharjah.
Quetta’s dream start
Quetta now sit comfortably at the top of the table with three wins in three matches. Sarfaraz Ahmed will be mighty pleased with his side’s performance so far and will be hoping for more of the same. The Gladiators already appear to be the most balanced side of this edition of Pakistan Super League.
Multan struggling to find pace combination
Sultans have been struggling to a find a pace-attack to counter its opposition. Junaid Khan could not find his feet in the first-two matches and was replaced by Daniel Christian, who was also unsuccessful, in the third match. Pacer Ali Shafiq had shown some spark in the second match but was unable to complete his four overs against Quetta, as he left the field due to a hamstring injury.
Sarfaraz’s threatening spinners
The duo Mohammad Nawaz and Fawad Ahmed is proving to be a daunting sight for any team they play against. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s use of his spinners at the start of the innings is bearing sweet results for Quetta, as Nawaz and Fawad Ahmed have been posting low economies and restricting runs in powerplay overs.
Andre Russell yet to hit the top form
The deadly Russell has failed to show his batting prowess so far and was dismissed under the score of 20 in the first three matches. Captain Shoaib Malik will be hoping the big man from West Indies can find the middle of his bat in Multan’s next game against Lahore Qalandars.
Shane Watson leading from the top
Shane Watson hit the ground running once again as Quetta successfully chased down the target once again in their third consecutive match. Watson’s innings of 61 off 40 balls included 11 fours and pushed Sultans’s morale down from the get-go. His tally of 845 runs is now second only to Kamran Akmal’s 978 runs.
Multan’s batting woes
The Sultans have now opened their batting with three different pairs in as many matches, and none have been able to give the innings a boost they so desperately require. Shan Masood has been the constant man at the top of the order, yet he’s not posted a thirty-plus score yet. Interestingly, Shoaib Malik has been the top-scorer in all three matches, but urgently requires the rest of his batsmen to get their heads in the game.
