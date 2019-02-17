Takeaways from Lahore Qalandars’ win against the Karachi Kings

It was a day for the bowlers as both matches on day three of the Pakistan Super League ended up being low-scoring contests.

The Lahore Qalandars put themselves in a fix once again, but the bowling unit showed what they’re capable of by defending a 139-run target with ease. Both teams now have one win from two matches each.

Let’s take a look at Lahore’s 22-run win over arch-rivals Karachi.

Lahore Qalandars

Haris Rauf’s game changing spell

Twenty-year old Haris Rauf turned the game on its head with a fiery display of pace bowling. After dropping set batsman Mohammad Rizwan, Rauf came back blasting in the next over to take the game-changing wickets of Ravi Bopara and Rizwan, who looked on course to finish the match for Karachi. In his final over, Rauf bagged two more wickets, dismissing captain Imad Wasim and Sohail Khan in consecutive deliveries. The young pacer took home the man-of-the-match award.

Excellent overall bowling display

Where Rauf was deadly, the rest of Qalandars’ bowlers were effective in their roles too. Having been given only 139 runs to defend, Lahore’s bowling unit managed to keep the runs tight and picked up wickets at important stages of the game. Shaheen Afridi dismissed danger men Liam Livingstone and Colin Ingram, while Rahat Ali finished the match off with three wickets in the final over.

AB still absent with the bat

AB de Villiers showed some signs of his skills that have made him a world-class cricketer in the first match but was completely absent from this match. He stayed at the crease for just five balls and contributed three runs to the Qalandars’ total. He did have a role to play in the second innings when captain Mohammad Hafeez left the ground due to a thumb injury and de Villers had to assume the captaincy. He successfully led his side home for Lahore’s first win of the campaign.

Karachi Kings

Good day for the bowlers

It was a good day for the bowlers of Karachi and Lahore alike. The Kings will be pleased with their bowling display in keeping the Qalandars’ restricted to a modest total and bypassing danger-man de Villiers. Pace spearhead Mohammad Amir finished with figures of 21-1 in his four overs while 19-year old spinner Umer Khan also impressed with figures of 25-2 and crucial wickets of Sohail Akhtar and de Villiers.

Too many dot balls

After Liam Livingstone failed to provide a blistering start to the Karachi innings, the batting line-up never set a strong foot for the rest of the innings. Babar Azam played a slow innings for his 38-ball 28 and in the end wasted his innings trying to hit a big six and getting bowled out. Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan was the top-scorer with 34 runs, but did so at a strike-rate of just over 100. Pressure piled up and wickets kept falling down trying to hit big shots at the end.

Rain break proved unlucky for Karachi

It could be said the rain proved to be lucky for Lahore and unlucky for Karachi. When the match was stopped due to rain, the Kings were 90-3 and Mohammad Rizwan was still at the crease. However, in the very next over after play had resumed, Karachi lost the important wickets of Rizwan and Ravi Bopara. From that point onward, it all went downhill for the Karachi Kings.

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.