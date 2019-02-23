Table-toppers Quetta Gladiators back in action today

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 provided two exhilarating games on Friday as the Lahore Qalandars chased down a 201-run target on the final ball of the innings and Muhammad Sami took the first hat-trick of this year’s competition.

Continuing the excitement, the Quetta Gladiators will play against the Lahore Qalandars at 4:30pm PST and Islamabad United will take on the Karachi Kings at 9pm PST.

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

The Gladiators are the only team with a perfect record so far in the tournament. Sarfraz Ahmed has used his side’s experience superbly, with Shane Watson being the top performer so far. Spinners Fawad Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz are also at the top of their game and will be crucial in stopping the rejuvenated AB de Villiers.

The Qalandars are coming into this game with a nerve-wracking last-ball win against the Multan Sultans. Skipper de Villiers will be pleased with his own batting as well as that of Fakhar Zaman and David Wiese, but will be hoping his bowlers don’t end up conceding another 200 runs in the game.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

Islamabad’s performance against Peshawar in the last game wasn’t very convincing but it got them over the line in the end. Ian Bell was the star in United’s batting, but skipper Sami will want the rest of his batsmen to step up too, and newfound 18-year old Muhammad Musa will be the man to watch in United’s bowling line-up.

The Kings are coming into this match on the back of an embarrassing loss to Peshawar Zalmi in their last game. Karachi were restricted to just 109 runs, having lost nine wickets in the process when chasing down a modest 154-run target. Young left-arm spinner Umer Khan was not given the opportunity to bowl a single over and it’ll be interesting to see what bowling combination skipper Imad Wasim has in mind to counter United’s strong batting-line.

