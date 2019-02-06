South Australia dismissed for just 10 runs in remarkable T20

February 6, 2019

Photo Courtesy: Cricket Aus Pathway/Twitter

It’s not a good look when the extras are the top scorer for a side, but that’s what happened to an Australian women’s team who were all out for 10 on Wednesday.

It took six extras for South Australia to even reach double figures at the National Indigenous Cricket Championship in Alice Springs.

Opener Febi Mansell scored the only runs off the bat when she hit a four, followed by 10 ducks against New South Wales (NSW).

Roxsanne Van-Veen claimed unbelievable figures of five wickets for one run off two overs. Naomi Woods took two wickets with the only two balls she bowled.

The innings was over in just 62 deliveries and NSW only needed 15 balls to knock off their target in the scheduled T20 match.

 
 
 

