South Africa’s Faf du Plessis to miss remaining T20Is against Pakistan

February 2, 2019

Photo: AFP

South African captain Faf du Plessis will be not be seen in action for the rest of the T20I series against Pakistan.

The right-handed batsman has been advised to rest by Cricket South Africa. The stand-in skipper for the team has not been named as yet.

Wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock has already been ruled out of the series due to an injury.

The 34-year-old lead his side to a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series and a 3-2 ODI series win.

South Africa took the lead in the three-match series by clinching a narrow six-run win in Cape Town on Friday.

 
 
 

