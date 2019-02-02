South Africa’s Faf du Plessis to miss remaining T20Is against Pakistan

South African captain Faf du Plessis will be not be seen in action for the rest of the T20I series against Pakistan.

The right-handed batsman has been advised to rest by Cricket South Africa. The stand-in skipper for the team has not been named as yet.

Wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock has already been ruled out of the series due to an injury.

The 34-year-old lead his side to a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series and a 3-2 ODI series win.

South Africa took the lead in the three-match series by clinching a narrow six-run win in Cape Town on Friday.