LIVE: South Africa bowl in dead-rubber third T20I against Pakistan

South Africa win the toss and choose to field against Pakistan in the third and final T20I in Centurion on Wednesday.

WICKET: Babar Azam c Janneman Malan b Chris Morris 23 (11b 5×4 0x6)

Over 2: Pakistan 18-0

Bowler: Junior Dala (4-4-0-4-4-1)

Junior Dala was smacked for four boundaries by Babar Azam in the over.

Over 1: Pakistan 1-0

Bowler: Beuran Hendricks (0-1-0-0-0-0)

Beuran Hendricks bowled the first over and conceded just a single off it.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir

South Africa has won the toss and have elected to field in the 3rd and final #KFCT20 against Pakistan. SA remain unchanged from the last clash, with Janneman Malan and Lutho Sipamla retaining their place.

South Africa XI: Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi

Proteas have an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. The side will now be looking to win the dead-rubber fixture as well.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have an advantage when it comes to playing T20I cricket against the hosts at Supersport Park. Men in Green had defeated Proteas in 2013 by 95 runs.