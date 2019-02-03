Live: Pakistan bowl against South Africa in second T20I

Pakistan won the toss and are fielding in the second game of the three-match T20I series against South Africa at Johannesburg on Sunday.

LIVE SCORES

SOUTH AFRICA INNINGS

Over 7: South Africa 44-0

Bowler: Imad Wasim (0-0-0-0-0-0)

That’s brilliant. A maiden over by the slow over.

Over 6: South Africa 44-0

Bowler: Hasan Ali (4-1-4-1-0-1)

Hasan Ali conceded 11 runs in the over courtesy of two boundaries.

Over 5: South Africa 33-0

Bowler: Usman Shinwari (6-6-0-0-1-0)

Janneman Malan greeted Usman Shinwari with two maximums in the over.

Over 4: South Africa 20-0

Bowler: Shaheen Afridi (4-1-0-1-1-4)

Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks scored a boundary each.

Over 3: South Africa 9-0

Bowler: Imad Wasim (0-1-0-0-1-2)

Four runs came from Imad’s second second over

Over 2: South Africa 5-0

Bowler: Shaheen Afridi (wd-0-0-0-0-1-1)

The Proteas are off to a cautious start

Over 1: South Africa 2-0

Bowler: Imad Wasim (0-0-0-0-1-1-)

The spinner conceded just two singles in the first over.

South Africa XI: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik (captain), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Usman Shinwari.

Lutho Sipamla and Janneman Malan will be making their T20I debuts for the hosts while Pakistan have included Shaheen Shah Africa comes in for Faheem Ashraf.

Left-handed batsman David Miller is replacing Faf du Plessis as skipper for today as the latter has been advised to take rest by Cricket South Africa.

It’s a must-win situation for Pakistan if they are to keep their unbeaten streak of 11 T20I series intact.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second T20I between South Africa and Pakistan.

South Africa lead the three-match series by 1-0. The side won the first game by a narrow six-run margin in Cape Town.