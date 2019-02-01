Live: Pakistan bowl in first T20I against South Africa

Pakistan are fielding in the first game of the three-match T20I series against South Africa in Cape Town on Friday.

LIVE SCORE

South Africa Innings

Over 3: South Africa 26-0

Bowler: Hasan Ali (0-1-4-1-0-1)

Pacer Hasan Ali went for seven runs in his first over as Reeza Hendricks picked up the boundary.

Over 2: South Africa 19-0

Bowler: Imad Wasim (0-1-1-4-0-1)

Gihahn Cloete scored the boundary in the over.

Over 1: South Africa 12-0

Bowler: Shoaib Malik (0-0-1-4-1-6)

Proteas off to a flyer as they scored 12 runs in the opening over. Gihahn Cloete scored the boundary and Reeza Hendricks hit the maximum.

South Africa XI: Reeza Hendricks, Gihahn Cloete (wicketkeeper), Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala and Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Malik (captain), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali and Usman Shinwari.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been ruled out of the fixture due to a hamstring injury.

Sarfraz Ahmed will not be playing due to his four-match ban for his racial remarks towards South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo. The side will be led by Shoaib Malik instead.

Proteas have the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head between the two sides in the shortest format. The hosts have won six out of their 11 fixtures against Pakistan while the Men in Green have won five.