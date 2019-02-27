Six talking points from the Multan Sultans’ win against Islamabad United

The Multan Sultans emerged victorious against a de-spirited Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 on Tuesday.
The Sultans chased down a 122-run target against defending champions United to lift themselves to third place in the standings based on net run-rate.
Let’s take a look at some major talking points from a comfortable win for Multan.
Multan Sultans' pace attack finally delivers
Multan’s bowling attack finally appeared on the scene and restricted Islamabad to a shabby 121 runs in their first innings. Mohammad Ilyas opened the attack with crucial wickets of openers Cameron Delport and Luke Ronchi, and was supported superbly by senior pacers Mohammad Irfan and Junaid Khan — who had economies of 4.25 and 3.66 respectively.
Islamabad United need someone to bat through the middle overs
Ronchi provided an explosive start to United’s innings despite getting out early, but the batsmen that followed him couldn’t continue to time the ball at all. Seven of the United batsmen couldn’t cross the 10-run mark and Ronchi ended up being the top-score with his 32 runs. While Islamabad have a score of big-hitters in their batting line, they desperately need someone to hold down the innings during the middle-overs and play till the end.
Shadab Khan showing why he's a world-class bowler
Shadab Khan’s figures of 1-16 in four overs might have been the highlight had Islamabad won the match. Khan is ranked number three in T20I bowlers and his economical spell, including the wicket of danger-man Johnson Charles, kept Islamabad a little longer in the match than they would’ve expected.
Mohammad Ilyas accounts for Islamabad United's top-order
Ilyas had a tough task ahead of him in the form of openers Ronchi and Cameon Delport, and he succeeded in dismissing both of them. Captain Shoaib Malik only had Ilyas bowl three overs and the pacer didn’t let his captain down. Ilyas will be the key man in Multan’s bowling attack going forward in the tournament.
Umar Siddiq plays a fine knock at the top for the Multan Sultans
Umar Siddiq played an important knock against Islamabad and continued his impressive from with the bat at the top of the innings. His 46 off 45 balls anchored the Sultans innings in their chase of a low target and took his team to within touching distance of the finish line before getting dismissed. Siddiq read the situation well and didn’t give his wicket away by playing too many big shots.
Dan Christian impresses with both bat and ball
Dan Christian bowled only 10 balls but picked up three wickets — including the most important one of hard-hitter Asif Ali, who looked to be in good touch having hit three sixes in his innings. Christian also made easy work of the target when he came in to bat and hit 16 off 9 balls to win the match for Multan.
