Six talking points from Peshawar Zalmi’s win against the Karachi Kings

Peshawar Zalmi defeated the Karachi Kings by 44 runs to give their net run-rate a further step up the ladder in the Pakistan Super League 2019.
It seemed like Karachi was never in the game and now sit above the Lahore Qalandars at fifth in the league table with two losses and a win from their three games.
Let's look at some talking points from the disappointing match for Karachi.
Umer Khan not given a single over
Left-arm spinner Umer Khan was the only positive in Karachi’s recent defeat against the Lahore Qalandars. So it came as a shock when Karachi skipper Imad Wasim decided not to use Khan against Zalmi in the match on Thursday. Khan, praised by national coach Mickey Arthur, picked up the two most important wickets against the Qalandars, of AB de Villiers and Sohail Akhtar, and could have been crucial in restricting Zalmi to a low total.
Imamul Haq anchors Peshawar’s innings
Imamul Haq held Zalmi’s innings together after opener Kamran Akmal went back to the pavilion without scoring. Peshawar also lost Wayne Madsen and Kieron Pollard for ducks and Imam’s 76-run partnership with Liam Dawson set up the stage for captain Sammy to come in and score a quick-fire 24 off 10 balls.
Peshawar Zalmi superb in the field
Zalmi were excellent in the field, effecting run-outs of danger men Babar Azam and Colin Ingram. In a brilliant display of quick-thinking, Hasan Ali ran out Babar Azam while the latter was out of his crease and distracted by a leg-before-wicket appeal from Zalmi fielders.
Karachi’s batsmen fail once again
Mohammad Rizwan, coming in to bat at number seven, was once again the top-scorer for Karachi Kings. Liam Livingstone and and Azam have failed to continue their big hitting from the first match, and Colin Ingram has yet to post a 30-plus score. Adding salt to the wound, four of Karachi’s batsmen were dismissed for ducks.
Hasan Ali back to his best
Hasan Ali single-handedly destroyed Kings’s batting with figures of 4-15 at an economy of just 3.75. This was a do-over for Ali, as he finished with the exact same figures against Lahore Qalandars in Zalmi’s last outing before facing Karachi. Taking wickets, stopping runs and being sharp in the field is what has made Ali a world-class player.
Sikandar Raza’s nightmare knock
Sikander Raza came in to bat after Karachi had lost early wickets and the run-rate had slowed down to a crawl. The situation required Raza to set himself and not play big shots from the get-go. But he ended up playing too slow, and at the time of his dismissal Raza had utilized 26 balls for his 14 runs. He got frustrated at the end and gifted his wicket trying to play a big shot.
