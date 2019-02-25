Six talking points from Peshawar Zalmi’s win against the Multan Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi handed Multan Sultans their fourth defeat in just five games of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 on Sunday.
The Kings scored a modest 145 runs in the first innings, which was chased down by Zalmi in the final over of the match.
Let’s look at some major takeaways from another disappointing day for the Multan Sultans.
Johnson Charles gives timely reminder of his worth
Johnson Charles finally clicked for the Multan Sultans and top-scored with 53 off 34 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes in the process. Multan had lost opener James Vince on the first ball he faced and Charles came in to face dangerous Hasan Ali but kept his wits about him to score his first half-century of PSL 2019.
Multan Sultans struggle to make good start count once again
The Sultans failed to make too much of the start provided by Charles, who was well supported by Umar Siddiq. Skipper Shoaib Malik played 24 balls for his 22 runs while Daniel Christian scored 17 off 21 balls and the pair hit just one boundary between them. Andre Russell’s absence due to national duty will haunt Multan in the later overs for the rest of the tournament.
Hasan Ali pick of the bowlers once again
Ali is in the form of his life at the moment. He has now picked up four-fors in three consecutive games, this time giving away only 17 runs. His in-swinging delivery to dismiss James Vince on the first ball he bowled to him was the best of his four wickets in the match.
Imamul Haq makes a case for his T20 career
Imamul Haq is making up for Kamran Akmal’s out-of-form run in the tournament so far. Imam top-scored for Zalmi with a half-century and give the batting line a solid start to chase down the 146-run target. His innings of 52 runs included five fours and a maximum at a strike-rate of 118.
Junaid Khan continues to be a wicket-taking threat
Junaid Khan might not have been Multan’s most economical bowler on the night but he picked up crucial wickets of Imam and Kieron Pollard. Imam was set on the crease to finish off Multan and chase down the target before Khan trapped him before the wicket and brought his team back into the contest.
Kieron Pollard shows just why he is so highly rated in T20s
Peshawar were in a tricky situation, needing 31 from 16 balls when Pollard turned things around with four consecutive sixes off Mohammad Irfan in the 18th over. His 25-run cameo effectively won the match for Peshawar, needing only seven runs from the final two overs.
Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.