Six talking points from Islamabad’s win against Peshawar

Peshawar Zalmi retained second position in the standings despite losing to Islamabad United in the latest match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019.
The Quetta Gladiators have six points and sit at the top, Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore Qalandars each have three points but Zalmi occupy second place due to their superior net run-rate.
Let’s look at some major takeaways from the thrilling encounter in Sharjah.
Ian Bell proves his naysayers wrong
Ian Bell came into his debut PSL match with high expectations that are usually associated with a player of his stature. The 36-year-old former England batsman has a decent T20 record, having played 104 matches at an impressive strike-rate of 124, and was crucial in setting up United’s innings after the top order collapsed yet again. He top-scored with 54 off 46 balls, coming in to bat in the fifth over and staying at the crease till the last over.
Sameen Gul keeping things tight for Peshawar
Sameen Gul’s excellent figures of three for 29 highlighted Peshawar’s decent bowling performance on a high-scoring pitch against hard-hitting Islamabad United. The medium-pacer didn’t offer any pace for Luke Ronchi to work with at the start of the innings, and ended up dismissing him for 21 runs. Gul’s other two dismissals were of Sahibzada Farhan and danger man Asif Ali.
Kieron Pollard impresses with both the bat and ball
Pollard would have been man of the match had Peshawar successfully chased down the target. His figures of 1-20 in three overs were the most economical of all Zalmi bowlers and his quick-fire 51 off 22 balls gave Islamabad a scare towards the end of Zalmi’s run chase.
Muhammad Musa announces his arrival
Muhammad Musa halted Peshawar’s run-chase before it even got off the ground. His early wickets of Kamran Akmal and Dawid Malan shattered the opposition’s confidence in trying to chase a difficult target. The 18-year old finished with figures of three for 25 at an economy of just 6.25 runs per over.
Muhammad Sami claims PSL4’s first hat-trick
Skipper Sami hadn’t picked up a wicket before the start of his final over. Then he took three in three to clinch PSL4’s first hat-trick and erasing Zalmi’s tail still needing 12 runs to win. Sami finished with figures of three for 22 in 3.4 overs and was the most economical of all United bowlers.
PSL continues to be notoriously difficult to predict
It didn’t look like Islamabad United would be able to post a competitive total. But they did. Pollard and Sammy were on course to chase down that target for Peshawar Zalmi. But they couldn’t.
And of all the big hitters in United’s side, Test-specialist Ian Bell ended up being the top scorer. With Qalandars chasing down a mammoth 201-run target and another teenager rising up the ranks in the shape of Musa, the PSL has something new and exciting to offer in every fixture.
Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.