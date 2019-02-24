Six talking points from Islamabad United’s win against the Karachi Kings

The Karachi Kings are sinking further into the abyss with a loss this time against defending champions Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019.
United climbed to second place with the win, winning three and losing two of their five matches.
Let’s take a look at some talking points from Islamabad’s dominating win against Karachi.
Luke Ronchi back to his best
Luke Ronchi was named man of the match for his unbeaten 67 off 35 balls. Despite losing his partner Cameron Delport for a duck, Ronchi’s playing style didn’t change. He hit eight fours and three sixes in his innings at a strike-rate of 191 and is now the leading run-scorer of this edition of the PSL.
Karachi's top-order fails yet again
Karachi’s batting woes are nowhere near to being solved at the moment. Colin Munro was hyped to bring the batting out of the depths but he was dismissed for a duck on the first ball he faced. Ben Dunk and Aamer Yamin’s partnership at the end kept the scoreboard ticking for the Kings but wasn’t nearly enough for Islamabad’s batting line-up.
Faheem Ashraf pick of the bowlers for Islamabad
Faheem Ashraf picked up three wickets in his four overs, giving away 26 runs in the process. He was well supported by stand-in captain Shadab Khan who gave just 18 runs in his four overs, but couldn’t pick up a wicket. Muhammad Musa also impressed with a wicket and an economy of seven runs per over.
Babar Azam run out for second game in a row
Babar Azam looked good at the top of the innings for the Karachi Kings but was the victim of a run-out once again. This is the second time in two matches that Babar has failed in his running between the wickets and gifted his wicket to the opposition. His innings came to an abrupt stop after scoring 27 off 21 balls with the help four boundaries.
Umer Khan once again the best bowler for Karachi
Umer Khan once again reminded captain Imad Wasim of his importance in the side. Although he was unable to pick up a wicket, Umer was still the most economical of Karachi’s bowlers with an impressive economy of 6.25 runs per over.
Islamabad United going into high gear now
United’s win against Karachi was their most convincing one in this year’s competition yet. Ronchi and Samit Patel were in great touch, hitting fours and sixes whenever they pleased. Islamabad have lost two of their opening five games, but last night’s win showed the two-time PSL winners’ true colours.
