Six takeaways from the Karachi Kings’ win against the Quetta Gladiators

Colin Ingram’s superb unbeaten century handed the Quetta Gladiators their first defeat of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 on Sunday.
The Karachi Kings have now won two of their opening five games and sit at fifth in the league table with four points and the worst net run-rate of all the teams.
Let’s look at some talking points from Quetta’s first defeat of the PSL 2019.
Colin Ingram plays PSL’s finest-ever knock
Ingram came in to bat in the second over of Karachi’s chase of 187 runs, with both openers being dismissed for a team total of just four runs. Ingram took some time to get going, but once he did, the South African never looked back. He hit 12 fours and eight sixes in his match-winning innings of 127 off 59 balls and single-handedly gave Quetta their first defeat of the season.
Babar Azam’s struggle continues
Babar Azam didn’t give Quetta the chance to run him out for what would’ve been his third consecutive run-out dismissal. Instead, he gave the point-fielder a catch on the first ball he faced. Babar is the number one ranked T20I batsman of the world, but if he continues like this, his international form will definitely suffer.
Karachi Kings’ pacers wayward once again
The Kings’ pacers conceded an unbelievable 150 of the 186 runs scored by the Gladiators in their first innings. Aamer Yamin managed to pick up three wickets, but gave away 37 runs in his four overs and Sohail Khan conceded 32 runs in the two overs he bowled. Whereas, captain Imad Wasim and Umer Khan shared the remaining 36 runs between them.
Umar Akmal making a case for the World Cup
It’s hard to keep Umar Akmal out of the discussion, and even more so when he’s performing as well as he is in this edition of the PSL. Akmal top-scored with 55 off 37 balls, hitting five sixes in the process, and ended his innings at a strike-rate of 148. His mind must be set on securing a place for the upcoming World Cup and he’ll do his chances of selection no harm if he keeps performing for Quetta.
Sohail Tanvir has still got it
Sohail Tanvir was different from all the other bowlers that bowled for Quetta in their first PSL4 defeat. His figures of 2-21 were by far the best of all Quetta bowlers. Tanvir picked up Azam’s wicket on the first ball of the innings and dismissed Liam Livingstone later in Karachi’s chase but by that time it was too late for the Gladiators.
Imad Wasim impresses with the new ball
Karachi’s skipper Imad Wasim has often been criticised for his decisions on the field, but nobody can take away from the impact he has with a new ball. He’s been consistently posting low economies for the Kings but is frequently let down by the rest of his bowling attack. Imad, in a brilliant spell of spin bowling, gave away just 13 runs off his fours overs in a match where Quetta scored 186 runs.
