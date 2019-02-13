Shoaib Akhtar promises PSL appearance

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has promised an appearance in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 4.
“The children of today think they know a lot [about the sport] and they also think that they can challenge my bowling speed as well. So, I am coming back to play and I will show you what speed really is,” he said in a video message on his Twitter account.
Hello 14th February is the date, mark your calendars guys. Main bhi araha hun iss baar league khelnay.. Aakhir inn bachon ko bhi pata chalay kay tezi hoti kia hai! #shoaibisback #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/AbVDo7BPUB
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 11, 2019
Regarded as the fastest bowler in history, Akhtar took 178 and 247 Test and ODI wickets respectively. He bagged 19 T20I wickets as well.
Since retiring from all formats in 2011, the express pacer has played exhibition games, including the Sachin’s Blasters vs Warne’s Warriors match in the United States.
Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
Good to see Mr Shoaib Akhter Our Hero again In action
Why do we allow such people to make a joke out of PSL? What if Kapil Dev, Sachin, Ganguly, Ponting, Viv Richards, Wasim & Waqar start feeling a tinkle and start playing again, who is going to see PSL a credible League? When ur time is up, it’s up… Just make up ur mind… Will be Very very very disappointed if PSL & PCB allows him to play because he is neither a drafted player nor a regular one. Yup if there is a charity or exhibition match, then absolutely Yes.
I think The fastest bowler in the world had made decision in anger,, calm down sir,,, you were the fastest and you are,,,
a mentour should not be such guy who cannot see others doing better then him
i can also say apart from speed 178 is not such an impressive figure
Salaam
He should play…it’ll be great in sha Allah
Such hi keh raha he 130kph krny wala khud ko fastest keh Raha Hota he … Comeback sir psl is not international cricket … You are a great entertainer ♥️
It’s good decision ap Kal b no. 1 thy or aj b no. 1 he ho. We r waiting…
Wish to see u in psl
Welcome yes the era of speed left vacant after your retirment
Hellos Sir
It’s a great news.
The world will laugh at us we should not allow the retired players to play PSL.
Salaam
Stop worrying about what others or the world will say. Do what is Right.
Sports doesn’t teach anger rather it makes learning the patience. So Mr.Shoaib be patience.
Salaam,
Agree and let him play though.
“Your time had gone”
Shoaib Akhter now it is your duty to give your suggestions and advices to the Qalandar’s bowlers for PSL 4 as you are the mentor and take your responsibility.
Salaam,
Not yet bro. if he can play good then he can play.