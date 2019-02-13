Shoaib Akhtar promises PSL appearance

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has promised an appearance in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 4.

“The children of today think they know a lot [about the sport] and they also think that they can challenge my bowling speed as well. So, I am coming back to play and I will show you what speed really is,” he said in a video message on his Twitter account.

Hello 14th February is the date, mark your calendars guys. Main bhi araha hun iss baar league khelnay.. Aakhir inn bachon ko bhi pata chalay kay tezi hoti kia hai! #shoaibisback #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/AbVDo7BPUB — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 11, 2019

Regarded as the fastest bowler in history, Akhtar took 178 and 247 Test and ODI wickets respectively. He bagged 19 T20I wickets as well.

Since retiring from all formats in 2011, the express pacer has played exhibition games, including the Sachin’s Blasters vs Warne’s Warriors match in the United States.

