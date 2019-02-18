Saudi Crown Prince makes staggering £3.8b ‘takeover bid’ for Manchester United: report

February 18, 2019

Photo: AFP

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has made a staggering £3.8 billion bid to take over English football club Manchester United, Daily Mail has reported.

The Saudi royal family, who is valued at £850 billion, hope to tempt the Glazer family into selling the side ahead of the next season.

Salman was interested in purchasing the team last year but sources said that the club was not for sale.

The £3.8 billion proposal by the Saudi Prince is subjected to United’s confirmation in the UEFA Champions League.

The English club was purchased by the family in 2003 for £790 million.

 
 
 

