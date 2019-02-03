Sarfraz bullish about captaincy issue

Pakistan’s suspended skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has said he hopes to continue leading the side after his place in the side came under question.

Skipper Sarfraz is currently serving a four-match suspension for calling South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo “a black man” but feels that too much was made of the incident.

“The issue has been blown over the top,” said the wicketkeeper-batsman while addressing a press conference. “I like to talk from behind the stumps. I didn’t mean anything by what I said.”

However, Sarfraz was quick to admit that he did make a mistake and that he has not only apologised to the aggrieved parties but that his apology has also been accepted.

Sarfraz also said that he will lead the side if given the go-ahead to do so. “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made me the captain and I hope I will be the captain in future series as well,” said the 31-year-old, with the World Cup in England now just months away.

The skipper is not with the Men in Green in South Africa as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the three-match series but Sarfraz said he has always supported the team and will continue to do so.

“I have always been a supporter of the team and I will continue doing so [whether I am in the team or not],” said Sarfraz, who had led world number one Pakistan to 11 consecutive series wins.

Sarfraz also thanked the board for their support in the racial incident issue. “The board has always been supportive of me and I want to thank them for that,” he said, just days after PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani had criticised the International Cricket Council for letting ‘bureaucracy triumph over common sense’.