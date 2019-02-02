Sarfraz and Shoaib are both able to lead Pakistan well, says Imam

Pakistan’s opening batsman Imamul Haq has said Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik are both able to lead the team well.

“We are one team and both are able to captain the side well,” the left-handed batsman said.

He expressed his hope that his country would win the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa as the players are performing well.

The 23-year-old from Lahore also reflected on Pakistan’s earlier loss in the ODI series.

“The ODI matches went really well. Unfortunately, we could not win the 50-over series,” he said.

Haq added that the side could have won the second ODI in Durban if rain had not interrupted the fixture. He said it was a “learning process” for them.

Speaking about the ‘yapping mouth’ gesture he made after scoring a century in Centurion — he said that it happened out of frustration but that he respects everyone.