Ronchi looks forward to playing under Sami, Shadab’s leadership in PSL 2019

Islamabad United’s opening batsman Luke Ronchi said that he is keen to play under the leadership of captain Mohammad Sami and vice-captain Shadab Khan in this year’s edition of the Pakistan Super League.

“A quick shoutout to Mohammad Sami for the captaincy and Shadab Khan for the vice-captaincy. Congratulations guys..really looking forward to play under your leadership. A couple of great appointments..the guys are going to be right behind you,” he said in a video tweet.

The power-hitter said that everyone is looking forward to the upcoming edition of the domestic competition.

Defending champions Islamabad United named veterans Mohammad Sami and Shadab Khan as captain and vice-captain respectively of the team on Monday.

The side will kick off its PSL 2019 campaign against Lahore Qalandars on February 14 in Dubai.