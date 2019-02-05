Ronchi looks forward to playing under Sami, Shadab’s leadership in PSL 2019

February 5, 2019

Photo: AFP

Islamabad United’s opening batsman Luke Ronchi said that he is keen to play under the leadership of captain Mohammad Sami and vice-captain Shadab Khan in this year’s edition of the Pakistan Super League.

“A quick shoutout to Mohammad Sami for the captaincy and Shadab Khan for the vice-captaincy. Congratulations guys..really looking forward to play under your leadership. A couple of great appointments..the guys are going to be right behind you,” he said in a video tweet.

The power-hitter said that everyone is looking forward to the upcoming edition of the domestic competition.

Defending champions Islamabad United named veterans Mohammad Sami and Shadab Khan as captain and vice-captain respectively of the team on Monday.

The side will kick off its PSL 2019 campaign against Lahore Qalandars on February 14 in Dubai.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy visits Army Public School

February 5, 2019 11:05 am

Islamabad United name Mohammad Sami as skipper

February 4, 2019 2:32 pm

Security plans revealed for PSL fixtures in Karachi

January 29, 2019 4:57 pm

Sindh CM Murad assures foolproof security for West Indies, PSL matches

January 25, 2019 12:10 pm

Junoon, Pitbull, Boney M to perform in PSL 2019 opening ceremony

January 18, 2019 10:02 pm

Khel Deewano Ka: Official PSL 2019 anthem is finally here

January 18, 2019 9:12 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Ali Arqam
Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.