‘Racist’ Serena Williams cartoon did not breach press standards, declares Australian Press Council

A cartoon of tennis star Serena Williams, drawn by Mark Knight for Australian newspaper The Herald Sun, did not breach its Standards of Practice, declared the Australian Press Council (APC) Monday.

A cartoon published in The Herald Sun in the aftermath of Williams’ 2018 US Open Final defeat depicted the tennis legend on a “tennis court, jumping in the air with her arms out to her sides and her hands in fists above a broken tennis racquet,” APC stated in its ruling.

The council asked the publication to comment on whether the cartoon breached its Standards of Practice. In response, the publication said the cartoon “was depicting the moment when, in a highly animated tantrum, Ms Williams smashed a racquet and loudly abused the chair umpire calling him a thief, a liar and threatening that he would never umpire her matches again,” according to the APC.

The publication said that the “cartoon was not intended to depict negatively any race or gender and was drawn in a style that the cartoonist has drawn over several decades and was only intended to be a ‘sporting cartoon’ for the publication’s local readership,” the APC wrote in its statement.

The press watchdog said in the end that it “considers that the cartoon uses exaggeration and absurdity to make its point but accepts the publisher’s claim that it does not depict Ms Williams as an ape, rather showing her as ‘spitting the dummy’, a non-racist caricature familiar to most Australian readers.”

In September last year, Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams in the US-Open final to become the first Japanese-born tennis player to win a Grand Slam title.

