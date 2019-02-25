‘Racist’ Serena Williams cartoon did not breach press standards, declares Australian Press Council

February 25, 2019

Photo: AFP

A cartoon of tennis star Serena Williams, drawn by Mark Knight for Australian newspaper The Herald Sun, did not breach its Standards of Practice, declared the Australian Press Council (APC) Monday.

A cartoon published in The Herald Sun in the aftermath of Williams’ 2018 US Open Final defeat depicted the tennis legend on a “tennis court, jumping in the air with her arms out to her sides and her hands in fists above a broken tennis racquet,” APC stated in its ruling.

The council asked the publication to comment on whether the cartoon breached its Standards of Practice. In response, the publication said the cartoon “was depicting the moment when, in a highly animated tantrum, Ms Williams smashed a racquet and loudly abused the chair umpire calling him a thief, a liar and threatening that he would never umpire her matches again,” according to the APC.

The publication said that the “cartoon was not intended to depict negatively any race or gender and was drawn in a style that the cartoonist has drawn over several decades and was only intended to be a ‘sporting cartoon’ for the publication’s local readership,” the APC wrote in its statement.

The press watchdog said in the end that it “considers that the cartoon uses exaggeration and absurdity to make its point but accepts the publisher’s claim that it does not depict Ms Williams as an ape, rather showing her as ‘spitting the dummy’, a non-racist caricature familiar to most Australian readers.”

In September last year, Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams in the US-Open final to become the first Japanese-born tennis player to win a Grand Slam title.

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Naomi Osaka part ways with coach

February 12, 2019 9:59 am

Osaka reaches top spot in WTA rankings

January 29, 2019 12:42 pm

Osaka downs red-hot Kvitova to win Australian Open final

January 26, 2019 5:10 pm

Kvitova believes ‘early onslaught’ is key to victory in Australian Open final

January 25, 2019 10:16 pm

Osaka downs Pliskova to reach Australian Open final

January 24, 2019 12:56 pm

Osaka outclasses Svitolina to reach Australian Open semis

January 23, 2019 12:51 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Mahim Maher
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.