Quetta take on Multan as Sharjah prepares for PSL

February 20, 2019

Photo: PSL/Twitter

The wait for Pakistan Super League (PSL) fans couldn’t have been longer as the tournament resumes after a two-day break, as attention now turns to Sharjah for the next phase of the league.

The only match to be played today, beginning at 9PM PST, is between table-toppers Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans.

The Gladiators have won both of their opening matches, defeating Peshawar Zalmi and defending champions Islamabad United. Shane Watson was the star in Quetta’s triumph against Islamabad, while Umar Akmal starred in the win against Peshawar.

The Sultans, who sit in third place based on net run-rate, will be looking to win consecutive games after defeating Islamabad United by five wickets in their last match. Multan will once again be looking towards pace spearhead Mohammad Irfan to lead their bowling attack and will be hoping young fast-bowler Ali Shafiq continues his superb form.

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Quetta Gladiators cruise to simple win against Multan Sultans

February 20, 2019 11:15 pm

More than 10 million people have seen PSL 4 matches online

February 20, 2019 6:31 pm

Afridi credits PSL for Pakistan’s limited-overs success

February 20, 2019 2:55 pm

Blitz, Trans groups appointed new PSL broadcast partners

February 20, 2019 11:29 am

Hassan Ali’s mojo is back, says Saqlain Mushtaq

February 19, 2019 5:47 pm

PSL will make Pakistan a formidable side, says Graeme Smith

February 19, 2019 3:30 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.