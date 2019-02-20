Quetta take on Multan as Sharjah prepares for PSL

The wait for Pakistan Super League (PSL) fans couldn’t have been longer as the tournament resumes after a two-day break, as attention now turns to Sharjah for the next phase of the league.

The only match to be played today, beginning at 9PM PST, is between table-toppers Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans.

The Gladiators have won both of their opening matches, defeating Peshawar Zalmi and defending champions Islamabad United. Shane Watson was the star in Quetta’s triumph against Islamabad, while Umar Akmal starred in the win against Peshawar.

The Sultans, who sit in third place based on net run-rate, will be looking to win consecutive games after defeating Islamabad United by five wickets in their last match. Multan will once again be looking towards pace spearhead Mohammad Irfan to lead their bowling attack and will be hoping young fast-bowler Ali Shafiq continues his superb form.

