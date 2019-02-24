PSL4’s Karachi, Lahore tickets to go on sale from February 25

The tickets for the Pakistan phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 4 will go on sale from February 25.

Eight matches will be played in Pakistan starting from March 7.

Cricket fans can purchase their tickets from 29 centres of a private courier company.

Tickets will be available at 11 centres in Karachi and seven centres in Lahore.

People can buy five tickets on one CNIC.

The tickets are available between the price range of Rs500 to Rs8,000.