PSL4 to symbolise cancer awareness days

February 13, 2019

Photo: PSL

The fourth edition of Pakistan Super League, commencing on February 14, will observe Childhood Cancer Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness days.

The Childhood Cancer Awareness Day will be observed on Friday, 15 February which is also the International ChildHood Cancer Awareness Day, while the Breast Cancer Awareness Day will be observed on March 10.

February 15 will see Multan Sultans take on Karachi Kings in the opening match of the day followed by a game between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

The four teams will be wearing golden ribbons to symbolize the occasion while various match equipment including the stumps will be decorated accordingly. The Dubai International Stadium, which will be hosting the games, will also be themed accordingly.

On March 10, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, while National Stadium in Karachi will see Karachi Kings take on Quetta Gladiators.

All four teams over at both stadiums will be wearing pink ribbons synonymous with Breast Cancer Awareness Day, while the stadiums and match equipment will be themed accordingly.

