PSL4 tickets selling out in no time

The tickets valued at Rs500 and Rs1,000 have been sold out. The Rs2,000 and Rs3,000 tickets are still available but may not remain so for too long considering the speed at which they are going.Cricketing fans have had to stand in queues for hours in order to purchase the tickets.Three PSL4 fixtures are scheduled to take place in Lahore. Two group stage fixtures will be played on March 9 and 10 whereas the first eliminator will be contested on March 12.