Live: Multan Sultans set 161-run target for Quetta Gladiators

Multan Sultans are playing against Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture in Sharjah on Wednesday.

LIVE

MULTAN SULTANS

Over 20: Multan Sultans 160-8

Nine runs come off the over as Sultans lose three wickets in the last four balls

Ghulam Mudassar to Nauman Ali, OUT

Nauman Ali c Mohammad Irfan b Ghulam Mudassar 2 (2b 0x4 0x6)

Wicket number two for Ghulam Mudassar as Nauman Ali is caught in the deep

Ghulam Mudassar to Nauman Ali, 2 runs

Ghulam Mudassar to Russell, OUT

WICKET: Andre Russell c Rilee Rossouw b Ghulam Mudassar 18 (12b 3×4 0x6)

Rilee Rossouw takes a beautiful catch to dismiss Andre Russell as Sultans lose their seventh wicket in the last over

Ghulam Mudassar to Andre Russell, FOUR

Ghulam Mudassar to Andre Russell, no ball

Ghulam Mudassar to Russell, FOUR

Over 19: Multan Sultans 149-6

Sohail Tanvir finishes his four over with 29-1 as he gives away just five runs in the penultimate over

Sohail Tanvir to Andre Russell, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to Shakeel Ansar, 1 leg bye

Sohail Tanvir to Shakeel Ansar, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Andre Russell, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to Andre Russell, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Andre Russell, 2 runs

Over 18: Multan Sultans 144-6

Irfan Jr finishes his four overs with 32-2 after giving away seven runs and dismissing Shahid Afridi in his final over

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Shahid Afridi, OUT

WICKET: Shahid Afridi lbw Mohammad Irfan Jnr. 0 (1b 0x4 0x6)

Golden duck for Shahid Afridi as he misses Irfan Jr’s slower delivery

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Andre Russell, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Andre Russell, wide

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Daniel Christian, OUT

WICKET: Daniel Christian c Mohammad Nawaz b Mohammad Irfan 18 (19b 0x4 1×6)

Daniel Christian is caught in the deep off Irfan Jr as Nawaz takes a comfortable catch

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Andre Russell, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Andre Russell, FOUR

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Andre Russell, no run

Over 17: Multan Sultans 137-4

Sohail Tanvir’s mixed-bag over yields 10 runs but also the crucial wicket of Shoaib Malik

Sohail Tanvir to Christian, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Shoaib Malik, OUT

WICKET: Shoaib Malik c Ahsan Ali b Sohail Tanvir 53 (37b 4×4 2×6)

Shoaib Malik is gone after scoring 53 off 37 as he tries to clear the fine-leg boundary

Sohail Tanvir to Shoaib Malik, 1 wide

Sohail Tanvir to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs

Sohail Tanvir to Shoaib Malik, SIX

Sohail Tanvir to Shoaib Malik, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Daniel Christian, 1 run

Over 16: Multan Sultans 127-3

Two fours and three+wide come off the over as Ghulam Muddassar gives away 16 runs

Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, FOUR

Ghulam Mudassar to Daniel Christian, 1 run

Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, FOUR

Ghulam Mudassar to Daniel Christian, 1 run

Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, 3+wide

Ghulam Mudassar to Christian, 1 run

Over 15: Multan Sultans 111-3

No-ball and a six help Sultans get 11 runs off Irfan Jr’s over

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Daniel Christian, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Daniel Christian, SIX + no ball

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Daniel Christian, no run,

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Daniel Christian, no run

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Daniel Christian, 1 leg bye

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Over 14: Multan Sultans 100-3

Shoaib Malik hits two fours off Ghulam Mudassar as the young pacer gives away 13 runs

Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, FOUR

Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, FOUR

Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs

Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs

Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 13: Multan Sultans 87-3

Shoaib Malik hits Fawad Ahmed for a straight six as the Australian leggie finishes his four overs with 22-1

Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, SIX

Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, no run

Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, no run

Fawad Ahmed to Christian, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Over 12: Multan Sultans 78-3

Five runs come off the last over as Nawaz continues to bowl within the wickets, finishing with figures of 1-28 in his four

Mohammad Nawaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run,

Mohammad Nawaz to Shoaib Malik, no run,

Mohammad Nawaz to Daniel Christian, 1 run,

Mohammad Nawaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Daniel Christian, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Over 11: Multan Sultans 73-3

Fawad Ahmed gives away five runs as Sultans look to rebuild the innings

Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to Daniel Christian, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to Daniel Christian, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 10: Multan Sultans 68-3

Five runs and a run out increase Multan Sultan’s strife.

Mohammad Nawaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Daniel Christian, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Daniel Christian, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Daniel Christian, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run, OUT

WICKET: Laurie Evans run out (Sarfaraz Ahmed) 10 (15b 0x4 0x6)

Laurie Evans is run out in farcical fashion after scoring 10

Over 9: Multan Sultans 63-2

Fives runs come off the last over as Multan Sultans fail to read Fawad Ahmed

Fawad Ahmed to Laurie Evans, no run,

Fawad Ahmed to Laurie Evans, no run

Fawad Ahmed to Laurie Evans, 2 runs

Fawad Ahmed to Lauri Evans, 2 runs

Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, no run

Over 8: Multan Sultans 58-2

Ghulam Mudassar keeps it tight and gives away just four runs

Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, no run

Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, no run

Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs

Ghulam Mudassar to Laurie Evans, 1 run

Ghulam Mudassar to Laurie Evans, no run

Over 7: Multan Sultans 54-2

Fawad Ahmed takes Shan Masood’s wicket and gives away just three runs in his four-googly over

Fawad Ahmed to Laurie Evans, OUT

WICKET: Shan Masood st Sarfaraz Ahmed b Fawad Ahmed 18 (16b 3×4 0x6)

Shan Masood is stumped off Fawad Ahmed as Sultans lose their second wicket

Fawad Ahmed to Laurie Evans, 1 run,

Fawad Ahmed to Laurie Evans, no run

Fawad Ahmed to Shan Masood, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to Shan Masood, no run

Fawad Ahmed to Laurie Evans, 1 run

Over 6: Multan Sultans 51-1

Shan Masood hits two fours off Irfan Jr as pacer struggles with his line and length

Mohammad Irfan to Shan Masood, no run

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Shan Masood, FOUR

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Shan Masood, FOUR

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Evans, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Evans, no run

Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Shan Masood, 1 leg bye

Over 5: Multan Sultans 41-1

Six runs come off the over as Shan Masood survives an LBW appeal off Sohail Tanvir.

Sohail Tanvir to Evans, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Shan Masood, 1 leg bye

Sohail Tanvir to Shan Masood, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Shan Masood, FOUR

Sohail Tanvir to Laurie Evans, 1 run,

Sohail Tanvir to Laurie Evans, no run

Over 4: Multan Sultans 35-1

Muhammad Nawaz takes the key wicket of Vince but gives away 13 runs

Mohammad Nawaz to Evans, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, OUT

WICKET: James Vince lbw b Mohammad Nawaz 28 (17b 6×4 0x6)

James Vince departs after scoring 28 runs as Muhammad Nawaz catches him in front of the stumps

Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, FOUR

Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, FOUR

Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, FOUR

Over 3: Multan Sultans 22-0

A four and two singles come off Irfan Jr’s over.

Mohammad Irfan Jnr to James Vince, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan Jnr to James Vince, no run

Mohammad Irfan Jnr to James Vince, no run

Mohammad Irfan Jnr to James Vince, FOUR

Mohammad Irfan Jnr to James Vince, no run

Mohammad Irfan Jnr to Shan Masood, 1 run

Over 2: Multan Sultans 16-0

Five singles come off the over as Nawaz doesn’t give Sultans any chance to free their arms.

Mohammad Nawaz to Shan Masood, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Shan Masood, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Vince, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Shan Masood, 1 run

Over 1: Multan Sultans 11-0

11 runs come off the over as James Vince hits Sohail Tanvir for two fours.

Sohail Tanvir to James Vince, FOUR

Sohail Tanvir to James Vince, FOUR

Sohail Tanvir to Shan Masood, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to James Vince, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to James Vince, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Shan Masood, 1 leg bye

The Gladiators have won both of their opening matches, defeating Peshawar Zalmi and defending champions Islamabad United. Shane Watson was the star in Quetta’s triumph against Islamabad, while Umar Akmal starred in the win against Peshawar.

The Sultans, who sit in third place based on net run-rate, will be looking to win consecutive games after defeating Islamabad United by five wickets in their last match. Multan will once again be looking towards pace spearhead Mohammad Irfan to lead their bowling attack and will be hoping young fast-bowler Ali Shafiq continues his superb form.