Live: Multan Sultans set 161-run target for Quetta Gladiators

Multan Sultans are playing against Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture in Sharjah on Wednesday.
LIVE
MULTAN SULTANS
Over 20: Multan Sultans 160-8
Nine runs come off the over as Sultans lose three wickets in the last four balls
Ghulam Mudassar to Nauman Ali, OUT
Nauman Ali c Mohammad Irfan b Ghulam Mudassar 2 (2b 0x4 0x6)
Wicket number two for Ghulam Mudassar as Nauman Ali is caught in the deep
Ghulam Mudassar to Nauman Ali, 2 runs
Ghulam Mudassar to Russell, OUT
WICKET: Andre Russell c Rilee Rossouw b Ghulam Mudassar 18 (12b 3×4 0x6)
Rilee Rossouw takes a beautiful catch to dismiss Andre Russell as Sultans lose their seventh wicket in the last over
Ghulam Mudassar to Andre Russell, FOUR
Ghulam Mudassar to Andre Russell, no ball
Ghulam Mudassar to Russell, FOUR
Over 19: Multan Sultans 149-6
Sohail Tanvir finishes his four over with 29-1 as he gives away just five runs in the penultimate over
Sohail Tanvir to Andre Russell, 1 run
Sohail Tanvir to Shakeel Ansar, 1 leg bye
Sohail Tanvir to Shakeel Ansar, no run
Sohail Tanvir to Andre Russell, 1 run
Sohail Tanvir to Andre Russell, no run
Sohail Tanvir to Andre Russell, 2 runs
Over 18: Multan Sultans 144-6
Irfan Jr finishes his four overs with 32-2 after giving away seven runs and dismissing Shahid Afridi in his final over
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Shahid Afridi, OUT
WICKET: Shahid Afridi lbw Mohammad Irfan Jnr. 0 (1b 0x4 0x6)
Golden duck for Shahid Afridi as he misses Irfan Jr’s slower delivery
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Andre Russell, 1 run
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Andre Russell, wide
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Daniel Christian, OUT
WICKET: Daniel Christian c Mohammad Nawaz b Mohammad Irfan 18 (19b 0x4 1×6)
Daniel Christian is caught in the deep off Irfan Jr as Nawaz takes a comfortable catch
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Andre Russell, 1 run
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Andre Russell, FOUR
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Andre Russell, no run
Over 17: Multan Sultans 137-4
Sohail Tanvir’s mixed-bag over yields 10 runs but also the crucial wicket of Shoaib Malik
Sohail Tanvir to Christian, no run
Sohail Tanvir to Shoaib Malik, OUT
WICKET: Shoaib Malik c Ahsan Ali b Sohail Tanvir 53 (37b 4×4 2×6)
Shoaib Malik is gone after scoring 53 off 37 as he tries to clear the fine-leg boundary
Sohail Tanvir to Shoaib Malik, 1 wide
Sohail Tanvir to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs
Sohail Tanvir to Shoaib Malik, SIX
Sohail Tanvir to Shoaib Malik, no run
Sohail Tanvir to Daniel Christian, 1 run
Over 16: Multan Sultans 127-3
Two fours and three+wide come off the over as Ghulam Muddassar gives away 16 runs
Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, FOUR
Ghulam Mudassar to Daniel Christian, 1 run
Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, FOUR
Ghulam Mudassar to Daniel Christian, 1 run
Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, 3+wide
Ghulam Mudassar to Christian, 1 run
Over 15: Multan Sultans 111-3
No-ball and a six help Sultans get 11 runs off Irfan Jr’s over
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Daniel Christian, 1 run
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Daniel Christian, SIX + no ball
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Daniel Christian, no run,
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Daniel Christian, no run
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Daniel Christian, 1 leg bye
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Over 14: Multan Sultans 100-3
Shoaib Malik hits two fours off Ghulam Mudassar as the young pacer gives away 13 runs
Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, FOUR
Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, FOUR
Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs
Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs
Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, no run
Over 13: Multan Sultans 87-3
Shoaib Malik hits Fawad Ahmed for a straight six as the Australian leggie finishes his four overs with 22-1
Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, SIX
Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, no run
Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, no run
Fawad Ahmed to Christian, 1 run
Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Over 12: Multan Sultans 78-3
Five runs come off the last over as Nawaz continues to bowl within the wickets, finishing with figures of 1-28 in his four
Mohammad Nawaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run,
Mohammad Nawaz to Shoaib Malik, no run,
Mohammad Nawaz to Daniel Christian, 1 run,
Mohammad Nawaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Mohammad Nawaz to Daniel Christian, 1 run
Mohammad Nawaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Over 11: Multan Sultans 73-3
Fawad Ahmed gives away five runs as Sultans look to rebuild the innings
Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Fawad Ahmed to Daniel Christian, 1 run
Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Fawad Ahmed to Daniel Christian, 1 run
Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, no run
Over 10: Multan Sultans 68-3
Five runs and a run out increase Multan Sultan’s strife.
Mohammad Nawaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Mohammad Nawaz to Daniel Christian, 1 run
Mohammad Nawaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Mohammad Nawaz to Daniel Christian, 1 run
Mohammad Nawaz to Daniel Christian, no run
Mohammad Nawaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run, OUT
WICKET: Laurie Evans run out (Sarfaraz Ahmed) 10 (15b 0x4 0x6)
Laurie Evans is run out in farcical fashion after scoring 10
Over 9: Multan Sultans 63-2
Fives runs come off the last over as Multan Sultans fail to read Fawad Ahmed
Fawad Ahmed to Laurie Evans, no run,
Fawad Ahmed to Laurie Evans, no run
Fawad Ahmed to Laurie Evans, 2 runs
Fawad Ahmed to Lauri Evans, 2 runs
Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Fawad Ahmed to Shoaib Malik, no run
Over 8: Multan Sultans 58-2
Ghulam Mudassar keeps it tight and gives away just four runs
Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, no run
Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, no run
Ghulam Mudassar to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs
Ghulam Mudassar to Laurie Evans, 1 run
Ghulam Mudassar to Laurie Evans, no run
Over 7: Multan Sultans 54-2
Fawad Ahmed takes Shan Masood’s wicket and gives away just three runs in his four-googly over
Fawad Ahmed to Laurie Evans, OUT
WICKET: Shan Masood st Sarfaraz Ahmed b Fawad Ahmed 18 (16b 3×4 0x6)
Shan Masood is stumped off Fawad Ahmed as Sultans lose their second wicket
Fawad Ahmed to Laurie Evans, 1 run,
Fawad Ahmed to Laurie Evans, no run
Fawad Ahmed to Shan Masood, 1 run
Fawad Ahmed to Shan Masood, no run
Fawad Ahmed to Laurie Evans, 1 run
Over 6: Multan Sultans 51-1
Shan Masood hits two fours off Irfan Jr as pacer struggles with his line and length
Mohammad Irfan to Shan Masood, no run
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Shan Masood, FOUR
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Shan Masood, FOUR
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Evans, 1 run
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Evans, no run
Mohammad Irfan Jnr. to Shan Masood, 1 leg bye
Over 5: Multan Sultans 41-1
Six runs come off the over as Shan Masood survives an LBW appeal off Sohail Tanvir.
Sohail Tanvir to Evans, no run
Sohail Tanvir to Shan Masood, 1 leg bye
Sohail Tanvir to Shan Masood, no run
Sohail Tanvir to Shan Masood, FOUR
Sohail Tanvir to Laurie Evans, 1 run,
Sohail Tanvir to Laurie Evans, no run
Over 4: Multan Sultans 35-1
Muhammad Nawaz takes the key wicket of Vince but gives away 13 runs
Mohammad Nawaz to Evans, 1 run
Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, OUT
WICKET: James Vince lbw b Mohammad Nawaz 28 (17b 6×4 0x6)
James Vince departs after scoring 28 runs as Muhammad Nawaz catches him in front of the stumps
Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, FOUR
Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, no run
Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, FOUR
Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, FOUR
Over 3: Multan Sultans 22-0
A four and two singles come off Irfan Jr’s over.
Mohammad Irfan Jnr to James Vince, 1 run
Mohammad Irfan Jnr to James Vince, no run
Mohammad Irfan Jnr to James Vince, no run
Mohammad Irfan Jnr to James Vince, FOUR
Mohammad Irfan Jnr to James Vince, no run
Mohammad Irfan Jnr to Shan Masood, 1 run
Over 2: Multan Sultans 16-0
Five singles come off the over as Nawaz doesn’t give Sultans any chance to free their arms.
Mohammad Nawaz to Shan Masood, 1 run
Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, 1 run
Mohammad Nawaz to James Vince, no run
Mohammad Nawaz to Shan Masood, 1 run
Mohammad Nawaz to Vince, 1 run
Mohammad Nawaz to Shan Masood, 1 run
Over 1: Multan Sultans 11-0
11 runs come off the over as James Vince hits Sohail Tanvir for two fours.
Sohail Tanvir to James Vince, FOUR
Sohail Tanvir to James Vince, FOUR
Sohail Tanvir to Shan Masood, 1 run
Sohail Tanvir to James Vince, 1 run
Sohail Tanvir to James Vince, no run
Sohail Tanvir to Shan Masood, 1 leg bye
The Gladiators have won both of their opening matches, defeating Peshawar Zalmi and defending champions Islamabad United. Shane Watson was the star in Quetta’s triumph against Islamabad, while Umar Akmal starred in the win against Peshawar.
The Sultans, who sit in third place based on net run-rate, will be looking to win consecutive games after defeating Islamabad United by five wickets in their last match. Multan will once again be looking towards pace spearhead Mohammad Irfan to lead their bowling attack and will be hoping young fast-bowler Ali Shafiq continues his superb form.