Live: Lahore-Quetta match balanced on a knife’s edge

Lahore Qalandars taking on Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture in Sharjah on Saturday.

LIVE

QUETTA GLADIATORS

Over 14: Quetta Gladiators 96-5 (need 48 more runs to runs)

Six runs come off the over as Sarfaraz and Nawaz keep the scoreboard ticking, albeit with some risky running

Yasir Shah to Mohammad Nawaz, no run

Yasir Shah to Mohammad Nawaz, 2 runs

Yasir Shah to Sarfaraz Ahmed, 1 run

Yasir Shah to Mohammad Nawaz, 1 run

Yasir Shah to Sarfaraz Ahmed, 1 leg bye

Yasir Shah to Mohammad Nawaz, 1 run

Over 13: Quetta Gladiators 90-5 (need 54 more runs to runs)

Nine runs and a wicket come off that over as Lahore keep making inroads

David Wiese to Sarfaraz Ahmed, FOUR

David Wiese to Mohammad Nawaz, 1 run,

David Wiese to Sarfaraz Ahmed, 1 run,

David Wiese to Mohammad Nawaz, 1 run,

David Wiese to Mohammad Nawaz, 1 wide,

Wiese to Sarfaraz Ahmed, 1 run

David Wiese to Sarfaraz Ahmed, RUN OUT

Dwayne Smith is run out for just two runs as Quetta Gladiators lose their fifth wicket

Over 12: Quetta Gladiators 81-4 (need 63 more runs to runs)

Lamichhane brings Lahore back into the game as he takes a wicket and gives away just four runs in that over

Sandeep Lamichhane to Sarfaraz Ahmed, 1 run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Smith, 1 run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Smith, no run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Sarfaraz Ahmed, 1 run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Sarfaraz Ahmed, 1 run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Ahsan Ali, BOWLED

Ahsan Ali departs after playing a good 40-run knock as Sandeep Lamichhane castles him with a googly



Over 11: Quetta Gladiators 77-3 (need 67 more runs to runs)

Seven runs come off the over as Quetta batsmen keep rotating the strike

Rahat Ali to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Sarfaraz Ahmed, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Ahsan Ali, 2 runs

Rahat Ali to Ahsan Ali, 2 runs

Rahat Ali to Ahsan Ali, no run

Over 10: Quetta Gladiators 70-3 (need 74 more runs to runs)

Haris Rauf continues to bowl with good pace as seven runs come off the over

Haris Rauf to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Haris Rauf to Ahsan Ali, wide

Haris Rauf to Sarfaraz Ahmed, 1 run

Haris Rauf to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Haris Rauf to Ahsan Ali, no run

Haris Rauf to Sarfaraz Ahmed, 1 run

Haris Rauf to Sarfaraz Ahmed, 2 runs

Over 9: Quetta Gladiators 63-3 (need 81 more runs to runs)

Ahsan Ali sweeps Sandeep Lamichhane for a six over square leg as 10 runs come off the over

Sandeep Lamichhane to Sarfaraz Ahmed, 1 run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Sarfaraz Ahmed, 2 runs

Sandeep Lamichhane to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Ahsan Ali, SIX

Sandeep Lamichhane to Ahsan Ali, no run

Over 8: Quetta Gladiators 53-3 (need 91 more runs to runs)

Drama as Sarfaraz Ahmed is given LBW but is saved by a review. Haris Rauf gives away six runs in his dramatic over

Haris Rauf to Sarfaraz Ahmed, no run

Haris Rauf to Umar Akmal, CAUGHT

Umar Akmal tries to guide the ball to third man but instead edges it to the keeper for just nine off Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf to Umar Akmal, no run

Haris Rauf to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Haris Rauf to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Haris Rauf to Umar Akmal, FOUR

Over 7: Quetta Gladiators 47-2 (need 97 more runs to runs)

Yasir Shah is hit for a four and a six by Ahsan Ali in his 12-run over

Yasir Shah to Ahsan Ali, FOUR

Yasir Shah to Ahsan Ali, no run

Yasir Shah to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Yasir Shah to Umar Akmal, no run

Yasir Shah to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Yasir Shah to Ahsan Ali, SIX

Over 6: Quetta Gladiators 35-2 (need 109 more runs to runs)

Three runs and four dots. A good over by Sandeep Lamichhane comes to an end

Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Akmal, 2 runs

Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Akmal, no run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Akmal, no run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Akmal, no run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Akmal, no run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Over 5: Quetta Gladiators 32-2 (need 112 more runs to runs)

Ahsan Ali cuts Yasir Shah for a four after Rossouw departs as six runs come off the over

Yasir Shah to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Yasir Shah to Ahsan Ali, FOUR

Yasir Shah to Ahsan Ali, no run

Yasir Shah to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Yasir Shah to Umar Akmal, no run

Yasir Shah to Rilee Rossouw, BOWLED

Rilee Rossouw misses a straighter one by Yasir Shah and is bowled after scoring 17

Over 4: Quetta Gladiators 26-0 (need 118 more runs to runs)

Good first over by David Wiese as he gives away just four runs

David Wiese to Ahsan Ali, no run

David Wiese to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run,

David Wiese to Rilee Rossouw, no run

David Wiese to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

David Wiese to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

David Wiese to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Over 3: Quetta Gladiators 22-0 (need 122 more runs to runs)

Rahat Ali bowls a decent over to give away eight runs despite being hit for a boundary by Rilee Rossouw

Rahat Ali to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Ahsan Ali, wide

Rahat Ali to Ahsan Ali, no run

Rahat Ali to Ahsan Ali, no run

Rahat Ali to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR

Rahat Ali to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Over 2: Quetta Gladiators 14-0 (need 130 more runs to runs)

Rilee Rossouw cuts Yasir Shah for four as eight runs come off the over

Yasir Shah to Rilee Rossouw, no run

Yasir Shah to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR runs

Yasir Shah to Rilee Rossouw, no run

Yasir Shah to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Yasir Shah to Ahsan Ali, 2 runs

Yasir Shah to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Over 1: Quetta Gladiators 6-0 (need 138 more runs to runs)

Rahat Ali gives Lahore the kind of start they were hoping for as he gives away six runs and dismisses Shane Watson in the first over

Rahat Ali to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR

Rahat Ali to Rilee Rossouw, no run

Rahat Ali to Shane Watson, CAUGHT

PSL4’s top-scorer Shane Watson departs for a duck as Lahore get their early breakthrough

Rahat Ali to Shane Watson, wide

Rahat Ali to Shane Watson, no run

Rahat Ali to Shane Watson, no run

LAHORE QALANDARS

Over 20: Lahore Qalandars 143-7

Seven runs come off the over as Ghulam Mudassar finishes his four overs with figures of 21-3

Ghulam Mudassar to Sandeep Lamichhane, 2 runs

Ghulam Mudassar to Sandeep Lamichhane, 2 runs

Ghulam Mudassar to Sandeep Lamichhane, no run

Ghulam Mudassar to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Ghulam Mudassar to Sandeep Lamichhane, 1 run

Ghulam Mudassar to Sandeep Lamichhane, wide

Ghulam Mudassar to Sandeep Lamichhane, no run

Over 19: Lahore Qalandars 136-7

Sohail Tanvir finishes his four overs for an impressive 21-2 as he gives away just five runs in his last over

Sohail Tanvir to AB de Villiers, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Yasir Shah, CAUGHT

Yasir Shah is caught at square-leg as he tries to hit Sohail Tanvir for a six



Sohail Tanvir to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to Yasir Shah, 1 leg bye

Sohail Tanvir to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to AB de Villiers, 2 runs

Over 18: Lahore Qalandars 131-6

Another great over by Ghulam Mudassar as he dismisses Gauhar Ali and gives away just three runs

Ghulam Mudassar to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Ghulam Mudassar to AB de Villiers, no run

Ghulam Mudassar to Yasir Shah, 1 run

Ghulam Mudassar to Yasir Shah, no run

Ghulam Mudassar to Gauhar Ali, LBW

A superb yorker by Ghulam Mudassar smashes Gauhar Ali in front of the stump to send him back for just five

Ghulam Mudassar to AB de Villiers, 1 leg bye

Over 17: Lahore Qalandars 128-5

Clever bowling by Anwar Ali, who doesn’t give the batsmen any pace to work with in his seven-run over

Anwar Ali to Gauhar Ali, 2 runs

Anwar Ali to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Gauhar Ali, 1 run

Anwar Ali to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Gauhar Ali, 1 run

Anwar Ali to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Over 16: Lahore Qalandars 121-5

Superb over by Sohail Tanvir, who gives gives away just six runs and also takes the important wicket of Wiese

Sohail Tanvir to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to Gauhar Ali, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to David Wiese, CAUGHT

David Weise departs after scoring 20 as Sohail Tanvir takes his first wicket

Sohail Tanvir to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to AB de Villiers, 2 runs

Over 15: Lahore Qalandars 115-4

David Wiese hits Fawad Ahmed for a six as 14 runs come off the over

Fawad Ahmed to David Wiese, 2 runs

Fawad Ahmed to David Wiese, 2 runs

Fawad Ahmed to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to David Wiese, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to David Wiese, SIX

Fawad Ahmed to David Wiese, 2 runs

Over 14: Lahore Qalandars 101-4

AB de Villiers hits a slower delivery by Anwar Ali for a four as nine runs come off the over

Anwar Ali to David Wiese, 1 run

Anwar Ali to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Anwar Ali to David Wiese, 1 run

Anwar Ali to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Anwar Ali to AB de Villiers, FOUR

Anwar Ali to David Wiese, 1 run

Over 13: Lahore Qalandars 92-4

Six runs come off the over as Fawad Ahmed continues to bowl wicket-to-wicket

Fawad Ahmed to AB de Villiers, no run

Fawad Ahmed to David Wiese, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to AB de Villiers, 2 runs

Fawad Ahmed to David Wiese, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Over 12: Lahore Qalandars 86-4

Six runs come off Nawaz’s over as Qalandars keep rotating strike

Mohammad Nawaz to AB de Villiers, 1 run,

Mohammad Nawaz to David Wiese, 1 run,

Mohammad Nawaz to David Wiese, no run,

Mohammad Nawaz to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to AB de Villiers, 2 runs

Mohammad Nawaz to David Wiese, 1 run

Over 11: Lahore Qalandars 80-4

Four runs and Corey Anderson’s wicket come off the over as Qalandars fall further in trouble

Anwar Ali to David Wiese, 1 leg bye

Anwar Ali to David Wiese, no run

Anwar Ali to AB de Villiers, 1 bye

Anwar Ali to Corey Anderson, CAUGHT

Corey Anderson mishits an Anwar Ali length-ball and Nawaz takes a simple catch at mid-off

Anwar Ali to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Over 10: Lahore Qalandars 76-3

Corey Anderson uses his feet to hit Nawaz for a straight six as Qalandars finally get a decent 11-run over

Mohammad Nawaz to AB de Villiers, 2 runs

Mohammad Nawaz to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to AB de Villiers, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Corey Anderson, SIX

Over 9: Lahore Qalandars 65-3

Two doubles and four singles come off the over as Fawad Ahmed deals in googlies

Fawad Ahmed to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to Corey Anderson, 2 runs

Fawad Ahmed to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to AB de Villiers, 2 runs

Over 8: Lahore Qalandars 57-3

Muhammad Nawaz gives away six runs in his over as Qalandars try to rebuild their innings

Mohammad Nawaz to Corey Anderson, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to AB de Villiers, 2 runs

Mohammad Nawaz to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Over 7: Lahore Qalandars 51-3

Fawad Ahmed bowls a brilliant first over, giving away just three runs

Fawad Ahmed to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to Corey Anderson, no run

Fawad Ahmed to Corey Anderson, no run

Fawad Ahmed to Corey Anderson, no run

Fawad Ahmed to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Fawad Ahmed to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Over 6: Lahore Qalandars 48-3

Ghulam Mudassar to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Ghulam Mudassar to AB de Villiers, 1 leg bye

Ghulam Mudassar to AB de Villiers, FOUR

Ghulam Mudassar to Corey Anderson, 1 run

Ghulam Mudassar to Sohail Akhtar, CAUGHT

Ghulam Mudassar is on fire as he dismisses the dangerous-looking Sohail Akhtar

Ghulam Mudassar to Sohail Akhtar, wide

Ghulam Mudassar to Salman Butt, CAUGHT

Salman Butt goes cheaply for the second game running as teenager Ghulam Mudassar gets his first of the match

Over 5: Lahore Qalandars 40-1

Sohail Akhtar welcomes Anwar Ali with 11 runs in his first over

Anwar Ali to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Sohail Akhtar, SIX

Anwar Ali to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Anwar Ali to Salman Butt, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Salman Butt, 2 leg bye

Over 4: Lahore Qalandars 29-1

Ghulam Mudassar comes into the attack and gives away just five runs

Ghulam Mudassar to Salman Butt, 1 run

Ghulam Mudassar to Salman Butt, wide

Ghulam Mudassar to Salman Butt, 2 runs

Ghulam Mudassar to Salman Butt, no run

Ghulam Mudassar to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run

Ghulam Mudassar to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Ghulam Mudassar to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Over 3: Lahore Qalandars 24-1

Sohail Akhtar hits a six, but Sohail Tanvir recovers to give just nine in his over

Sohail Tanvir to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Sohail Akhtar, SIX

Sohail Tanvir to Sohail Akhtar, 2 runs

Sohail Tanvir to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Over 2: Lahore Qalandars 15-1

Sohail Akhtar makes up for the first over with a six and a four, but Lahore lose Fakhar Zaman off the last ball

Mohammad Nawaz to Fakhar Zaman, CAUGHT

Fakhar Zaman tries to hit Nawaz out of the park but finds deep mid-on as Lahore Qalandars lose their first wicket



Mohammad Nawaz to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Sohail Akhtar, FOUR

Mohammad Nawaz to Sohail Akhtar, SIX

Mohammad Nawaz to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Over 1: Lahore Qalandars 3-0

Sohail Tanvir gives just three runs in the opening over as Quetta Gladiators start strong

Sohail Tanvir to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Quetta Gladiators: Shane Watson, Ahsan Ali, Umar Akmal, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfraz Ahmed, Dwayne Smith, Mohammad Nawaz, Ghulam Mudassar, Sohail Tanvir, Anwar Ali and Fawad Ahmed.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Salman Butt, AB de Villiers, Corey Anderson, David Wiese, Gauhar Ali, Sandeep Lamichhane, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf and Rahat Ali.

Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and invite Lahore Qalandars to bat first.

The Gladiators are the only team with a perfect record so far in the tournament. Sarfraz Ahmed has used his side’s experience superbly, with Shane Watson being the top performer so far. Spinners Fawad Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz are also at the top of their game and will be crucial in stopping the rejuvenated AB de Villiers.

The Qalandars are coming into this game with a nerve-wracking last-ball win against the Multan Sultans. Skipper de Villiers will be pleased with his own batting as well as that of Fakhar Zaman and David Wiese, but will be hoping his bowlers don’t end up conceding another 200 runs in the game.