Live: Lahore Qalandars lose early wickets to leave Peshawar Zalmi on top

The seventh fixture of the 2019 edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 is being played between Lahore Qalandars and former champions Peshawar Zalmi at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Over 8: Lahore Qalandars 48-4
A boundary and three singles come off Wahab Riaz’s over as Qalandars struggle to keep the scorecard ticking
Wahab Riaz to Agha Salman, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Agha Salman, no run
Wahab Riaz to Devcich, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Devcich, no run
Wahab Riaz to Agha Salman, 1 leg bye
Wahab Riaz to Agha Salman, FOUR
Over 7: Lahore Qalandars 41-4
Ibtisam Ali gives away two runs in his first over as Qalandars look to consolidate after Hassan Ali’s carnage
Ibtisam Sheikh to Devcich, no run
Ibtisam Sheikh to Agha Salman, 1 run
Ibtisam Sheikh to Agha Salman, no run
Ibtisam Sheikh to Agha Salman, no run
Ibtisam Sheikh to Agha Salman, no run
Ibtisam Sheikh to Anton Devcich, 1 run
Over 6: Lahore Qalandars 39-4
Hassan Ali takes two wickets and gives away six runs in his last over
Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, OUT
WICKET: Brendan Taylor b Hasan Ali 1 (2b 0x4 0x6)
Hasan Ali to Anton Devcich, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, 1 run
Hasan Ali to AB de Villiers, OUT
WICKET: AB de Villiers b Hasan Ali 14 (8b 3×4 0x6)
Hasan Ali to AB de Villiers, FOUR
Hasan Ali to AB de Villiers, no run
Over 5: Lahore Qalandars 33-2
Devcich successfully reviews an LBW decision to survive Umaid Asif’s nine-run over
Umaid Asif to Anton Devcich, no run
Umaid Asif to AB de Villiers, 1 run
Umaid Asif to AB de Villiers, FOUR
Umaid Asif to Anton Devcich, 1 run
Umaid Asif to AB de Villiers, 1 run
Umaid Asif to AB de Villiers, FOUR
Over 4: Lahore Qalandars 22-2
Eight runs come off the over as Anton Devcich uses Wahab’s pace to hit him for two boundaries in the third-man region
Wahab Riaz to Anton Devcich, no run
Wahab Riaz to Anton Devcich, FOUR
Wahab Riaz to Anton Devcich, FOUR
Wahab Riaz to Anton Devcich, no run
Wahab Riaz to Anton Devcich, no run
Wahab Riaz to Anton Devcich, no run
Over 3: Lahore Qalandars 14-2
Two wickets and just one run come off the last over as Hassan Ali sends back both Lahore Qalandars openers
Hasan Ali to AB de Villiers, no run
Hasan Ali to Sohail Akhtar, OUT
WICKET: Sohail Akhtar c Umar Amin b Hasan Ali 6 (9b 1×4 0x6)
Hasan Ali to Sohail Akhtar, no run
Hasan Ali to Fakhar Zaman, OUT
WICKET: Fakhar Zaman c Umaid Asif b Hasan Ali 6 (8b 1×4 0x6)
Hasan Ali to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Hasan Ali to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run
Over 2: Lahore Qalandars 13-0
Seven runs come off the over as Sohail Akhtar hits Umaid Asif for a boundary over the mid-on fieldsman
Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar, no run
Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar, FOUR
Umaid Asif to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run
Over 1: Lahore Qalandars 6-0
Six runs come off the over as Fakhar Zaman guides a low full toss by Hassan Ali for a leg-side boundary
Hasan Ali to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Hasan Ali to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR
Hasan Ali to Fakhar Zaman, no run
Hasan Ali to Sohail Akhtar, 1 leg bye
Hasan Ali to Sohail Akhtar, no run
Hasan Ali to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run
Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and are bowling in the fixture.
Lahore Qalandars will look to secure back-to-back wins and get back to the top of the leader-board. Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is leading the side in place of Mohammad Hafeez who is ruled out due to a fracture.
De Villiers, one of the biggest names in T20 cricket, has misfired so far but Lahore will be hoping he can step up to the plate after struggling to time the ball in the first two games.
Darren Sammy’s Peshawar Zalmi are the only side without a win in this year’s campaign but it would be foolish to write them out of the contest.
Zalmi have a strong side and can do wonders, especially with the canny Sammy leading the line. Kamran Akmal will once again be the man to watch out for and can prove to be devastating if he gets going at the top of the order.