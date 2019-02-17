Live: Lahore Qalandars lose early wickets to leave Peshawar Zalmi on top

The seventh fixture of the 2019 edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 is being played between Lahore Qalandars and former champions Peshawar Zalmi at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

LIVE

LAHORE QALANDARS

Over 8: Lahore Qalandars 48-4

A boundary and three singles come off Wahab Riaz’s over as Qalandars struggle to keep the scorecard ticking

Wahab Riaz to Agha Salman, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Agha Salman, no run

Wahab Riaz to Devcich, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Devcich, no run

Wahab Riaz to Agha Salman, 1 leg bye

Wahab Riaz to Agha Salman, FOUR

Over 7: Lahore Qalandars 41-4

Ibtisam Ali gives away two runs in his first over as Qalandars look to consolidate after Hassan Ali’s carnage

Ibtisam Sheikh to Devcich, no run

Ibtisam Sheikh to Agha Salman, 1 run

Ibtisam Sheikh to Agha Salman, no run

Ibtisam Sheikh to Agha Salman, no run

Ibtisam Sheikh to Agha Salman, no run

Ibtisam Sheikh to Anton Devcich, 1 run

Over 6: Lahore Qalandars 39-4

Hassan Ali takes two wickets and gives away six runs in his last over

Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, OUT

WICKET: Brendan Taylor b Hasan Ali 1 (2b 0x4 0x6)

Hasan Ali to Anton Devcich, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Brendan Taylor, 1 run

Hasan Ali to AB de Villiers, OUT

WICKET: AB de Villiers b Hasan Ali 14 (8b 3×4 0x6)

Hasan Ali to AB de Villiers, FOUR

Hasan Ali to AB de Villiers, no run

Over 5: Lahore Qalandars 33-2

Devcich successfully reviews an LBW decision to survive Umaid Asif’s nine-run over

Umaid Asif to Anton Devcich, no run

Umaid Asif to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Umaid Asif to AB de Villiers, FOUR

Umaid Asif to Anton Devcich, 1 run

Umaid Asif to AB de Villiers, 1 run

Umaid Asif to AB de Villiers, FOUR

Over 4: Lahore Qalandars 22-2

Eight runs come off the over as Anton Devcich uses Wahab’s pace to hit him for two boundaries in the third-man region

Wahab Riaz to Anton Devcich, no run

Wahab Riaz to Anton Devcich, FOUR

Wahab Riaz to Anton Devcich, FOUR

Wahab Riaz to Anton Devcich, no run

Wahab Riaz to Anton Devcich, no run

Wahab Riaz to Anton Devcich, no run

Over 3: Lahore Qalandars 14-2

Two wickets and just one run come off the last over as Hassan Ali sends back both Lahore Qalandars openers

Hasan Ali to AB de Villiers, no run

Hasan Ali to Sohail Akhtar, OUT

WICKET: Sohail Akhtar c Umar Amin b Hasan Ali 6 (9b 1×4 0x6)

Hasan Ali to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Hasan Ali to Fakhar Zaman, OUT

WICKET: Fakhar Zaman c Umaid Asif b Hasan Ali 6 (8b 1×4 0x6)

Hasan Ali to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Hasan Ali to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run

Over 2: Lahore Qalandars 13-0

Seven runs come off the over as Sohail Akhtar hits Umaid Asif for a boundary over the mid-on fieldsman

Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar, FOUR

Umaid Asif to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Umaid Asif to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run

Over 1: Lahore Qalandars 6-0

Six runs come off the over as Fakhar Zaman guides a low full toss by Hassan Ali for a leg-side boundary

Hasan Ali to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Hasan Ali to Fakhar Zaman, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Fakhar Zaman, no run

Hasan Ali to Sohail Akhtar, 1 leg bye

Hasan Ali to Sohail Akhtar, no run

Hasan Ali to Fakhar Zaman, 1 run

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and are bowling in the fixture.

Lahore Qalandars will look to secure back-to-back wins and get back to the top of the leader-board. Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is leading the side in place of Mohammad Hafeez who is ruled out due to a fracture.

De Villiers, one of the biggest names in T20 cricket, has misfired so far but Lahore will be hoping he can step up to the plate after struggling to time the ball in the first two games.

Darren Sammy’s Peshawar Zalmi are the only side without a win in this year’s campaign but it would be foolish to write them out of the contest.

Zalmi have a strong side and can do wonders, especially with the canny Sammy leading the line. Kamran Akmal will once again be the man to watch out for and can prove to be devastating if he gets going at the top of the order.