Live: Openers power Multan Sultans to 200 against Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars are taking on Multan Sultans in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture in Sharjah on Friday.
MULTAN SULTANS
Over 19: Multan Sultans 200-6
Haris Rauf to Mohammad Irfan, no run
Haris Rauf to Mohammad Irfan, FOUR
Haris Rauf to Hammad Azam, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Laurie Evans, CAUGHT
Haris Rauf to Hammad Azam, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Dan Christian, RUN OUT
Haris Rauf to Evans, 1 + wide
Over 19: Multan Sultans 192-4
14 runs come off the over as Daniel Christian smashes the last two deliveries for a four and a six
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Dan Christian, SIX
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Dan Christian, FOUR
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Laurie Evans, 1 run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Laurie Evans, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Laurie Evans, 2 runs
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Dan Christian, 1 run
Over 18: Multan Sultans 178-4
Just four runs come off the over as Haris Rauf bowls a decent over
Haris Rauf to Laurie Evans, no run
Haris Rauf to Dan Christian, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Laurie Evans, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Laurie Evans, no run
Haris Rauf to Laurie Evans, no run
Haris Rauf to Laurie Evans, 2 runs
Over 17: Multan Sultans 174-4
10 runs come off the over as Daniel Christian hits David Wiese for a six
David Wiese to Dan Christian, SIX
David Wiese to Laurie Evans, 1 run
David Wiese to Laurie Evans, no run
David Wiese to Dan Christian, 1 run
David Wiese to Laurie Evans, 1 run
David Wiese to Dan Christian, 1 run
Over 16: Multan Sultans 164-4
Seven runs and a wicket come off the over as Sandeep Lamichhane finishes his four overs with 46-3
Sandeep Lamichhane to Laurie Evans, no run
Sandeep Lamichhane to Daniel Christian, 1 run
Sandeep Lamichhane to Daniel Christian, no run
Sandeep Lamichhane to Andre Russell, CAUGHT
Sandeep Lamichhane to Andre Russell, no run
Sandeep Lamichhane to Andre Russell, SIX
Over 15: Multan Sultans 157-3
Two runs and Umar Siddiq’s wicket come off the over as Shaheen Shah Afridi teases Sultans with his pace
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, CAUGHT
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Andre Russell, dropped, 1 run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Andre Russell, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Andre Russell, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, no run
Over 14: Multan Sultans 155-2
15 runs and an important Shoaib Malik wicket come off the over as Multan Sultans lose their second wicket
Sandeep Lamichhane to Shoaib Malik, CAUGHT
Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Siddiq, 1 run,
Sandeep Lamichhane to Shoaib Malik, 1 run,
Sandeep Lamichhane to Shoaib Malik, SIX
Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Siddiq, SIX
Over 13: Multan Sultans 140-1
Five runs come off the over as Qalandars finally stop the flow of boundaries
Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, wide
Rahat Ali to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
Rahat Ali to Shoaib Malik, no run
Rahat Ali to Shoaib Malik, no run
Rahat Ali to Shoaib Malik, no run
Rahat Ali to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs
Over 12: Multan Sultans 135-1
Seven runs come off the over as Sandeep Lamichhane finally breaks the opening partnership
Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Siddiq, no run
Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, CAUGHT
Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Siddiq, 3 runs
Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, 1 run
Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, 2 runs
Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Over 11: Multan Sultans 128-0
James Vince hits two sixes off David Wiese as 16 runs come off the over
David Wiese to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
David Wiese to James Vince, 1 run
David Wiese to James Vince, SIX
David Wiese to James Vince, no run
David Wiese to James Vince, 2 runs
David Wiese to James Vince, SIX
Over 10: Multan Sultans 112-0
12 runs come off the over as Rahat Ali is hit for two fours
Rahat Ali to James Vince, 1 run,
Rahat Ali to James Vince, FOUR
Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, FOUR
Rahat Ali to James Vince, 1 run
Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Over 9: Multan Sultans 100-0
James Vince looks unstoppable today as he hits two sixes and a four off Sandeep Lamichhane’s over
Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, FOUR
Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, SIX
Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, 1 run
Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, no run
Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, SIX
Over 8: Multan Sultans 82-0
10 runs come off the over as Sultans continue to score in boundaries
Over 7: Multan Sultans 72-0
Two boundaries come off Rahat Ali’s 12-runs over as James Vince continues to hit the ball hard
Over 6: Multan Sultans 60-0
Six runs come off the over as David Wiese keeps it tight
Over 5: Multan Sultans 54-0
James Vince takes Haris Rauf to cleaners as the young pacer gives away 20 runs in his second over
Haris Rauf to Umar Siddiq, no over
Haris Rauf to James Vince, 1 run
Haris Rauf to James Vince, no run
Haris Rauf to James Vince, SIX
Haris Rauf to James Vince, 4 + wide
Haris Rauf to James Vince, FOUR
Haris Rauf to James Vince, FOUR
Over 4: Multan Sultans 34-0
James Vince and Umar Siddiq hit two sixes off Rahat Ali’s 18-run over
Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, SIX
Rahat Ali to James Vince, 1 run
Rahat Ali to James Vince, SIX
Rahat Ali to James Vince, no run
Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, FOUR
Over 3: Multan Sultans 16-0
Umar Siddiq hits Shaheen Shah Afridi over the mid-on fielder for four as eight runs come off the over
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, FOUR
Shaheen Shah Afridi to James Vince, 1 run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, wide
Over 2: Multan Sultans 8-0
Three runs come off Haris Rauf’s over as Sultans start their innings carefully
Haris Rauf to James Vince, no run
Haris Rauf to James Vince, no run
Haris Rauf to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Haris Rauf to James Vince, 1 run
Haris Rauf to James Vince, no run
Haris Rauf to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Over 1: Multan Sultans 5-0
Five runs come off the over as James Vince hits Shaheen Shah Afridi for a straight four
Shaheen Shah Afridi to James Vince, FOUR
Shaheen Shah Afridi to James Vince, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to James Vince, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, 1 run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, no run
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, no run
Lahore Qalanders: Fakhar Zaman, Salman Butt, AB de Villiers, Sohail Akhtar, Salman Agha, Brendan Taylor, David Wiese, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rahat Ali.
Multan Sultans: James Vince, Laurie Evans, Umar Siddiq, Shoaib Malik, Dan Christian, Andre Russell, Hammad Azam, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Irfan Khan and Mohammad Irfan.
Lahore Qalandars win the toss and chose to field in the fixture.
Multan were defeated comprehensively by Quetta Gladiators in their last fixture and will be hoping their batting won’t let them down again. Skipper Shoaib Malik has been the only constant performer in the side so far, and will expect his men to bring their A-game against Qalandars. The key for Multan is to find the right opening pair that can give big hitters Shahid Afridi and Andre Russell a good platform for the later stage of the innings.
Lahore find themselves at the bottom of the table once again after just three games and will look to exploit Multan’s weaknesses. A win will take Qalandars into fifth place above Karachi, but Karachi will have a game in hand going into their next match. Lahore were bowled out for 78 in their last game, and stand-in captain AB de Villiers will be worried more about his batting form than his leadership duties on the field.