Live: Openers power Multan Sultans to 200 against Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars are taking on Multan Sultans in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture in Sharjah on Friday.

LIVE

MULTAN SULTANS

Over 19: Multan Sultans 200-6

Haris Rauf to Mohammad Irfan, no run

Haris Rauf to Mohammad Irfan, FOUR

Haris Rauf to Hammad Azam, 1 run

Haris Rauf to Laurie Evans, CAUGHT

Haris Rauf to Hammad Azam, 1 run

Haris Rauf to Dan Christian, RUN OUT

Haris Rauf to Evans, 1 + wide

Over 19: Multan Sultans 192-4

14 runs come off the over as Daniel Christian smashes the last two deliveries for a four and a six

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Dan Christian, SIX

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Dan Christian, FOUR

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Laurie Evans, 1 run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Laurie Evans, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Laurie Evans, 2 runs

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Dan Christian, 1 run

Over 18: Multan Sultans 178-4

Just four runs come off the over as Haris Rauf bowls a decent over

Haris Rauf to Laurie Evans, no run

Haris Rauf to Dan Christian, 1 run

Haris Rauf to Laurie Evans, 1 run

Haris Rauf to Laurie Evans, no run

Haris Rauf to Laurie Evans, no run

Haris Rauf to Laurie Evans, 2 runs

Over 17: Multan Sultans 174-4

10 runs come off the over as Daniel Christian hits David Wiese for a six

David Wiese to Dan Christian, SIX

David Wiese to Laurie Evans, 1 run

David Wiese to Laurie Evans, no run

David Wiese to Dan Christian, 1 run

David Wiese to Laurie Evans, 1 run

David Wiese to Dan Christian, 1 run

Over 16: Multan Sultans 164-4

Seven runs and a wicket come off the over as Sandeep Lamichhane finishes his four overs with 46-3

Sandeep Lamichhane to Laurie Evans, no run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Daniel Christian, 1 run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Daniel Christian, no run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Andre Russell, CAUGHT

Sandeep Lamichhane to Andre Russell, no run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Andre Russell, SIX

Over 15: Multan Sultans 157-3

Two runs and Umar Siddiq’s wicket come off the over as Shaheen Shah Afridi teases Sultans with his pace

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, CAUGHT

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Andre Russell, dropped, 1 run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Andre Russell, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Andre Russell, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, no run

Over 14: Multan Sultans 155-2

15 runs and an important Shoaib Malik wicket come off the over as Multan Sultans lose their second wicket

Sandeep Lamichhane to Shoaib Malik, CAUGHT

Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Siddiq, 1 run,

Sandeep Lamichhane to Shoaib Malik, 1 run,

Sandeep Lamichhane to Shoaib Malik, SIX

Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Siddiq, SIX

Over 13: Multan Sultans 140-1

Five runs come off the over as Qalandars finally stop the flow of boundaries

Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, wide

Rahat Ali to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Shoaib Malik, no run

Rahat Ali to Shoaib Malik, no run

Rahat Ali to Shoaib Malik, no run

Rahat Ali to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs

Over 12: Multan Sultans 135-1

Seven runs come off the over as Sandeep Lamichhane finally breaks the opening partnership

Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Siddiq, no run

Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, CAUGHT

Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Siddiq, 3 runs

Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, 1 run

Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, 2 runs

Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Over 11: Multan Sultans 128-0

James Vince hits two sixes off David Wiese as 16 runs come off the over

David Wiese to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

David Wiese to James Vince, 1 run

David Wiese to James Vince, SIX

David Wiese to James Vince, no run

David Wiese to James Vince, 2 runs

David Wiese to James Vince, SIX

Over 10: Multan Sultans 112-0

12 runs come off the over as Rahat Ali is hit for two fours

Rahat Ali to James Vince, 1 run,

Rahat Ali to James Vince, FOUR

Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, FOUR

Rahat Ali to James Vince, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Over 9: Multan Sultans 100-0

James Vince looks unstoppable today as he hits two sixes and a four off Sandeep Lamichhane’s over

Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, FOUR

Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, SIX

Sandeep Lamichhane to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, 1 run

Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, no run

Sandeep Lamichhane to James Vince, SIX

Over 8: Multan Sultans 82-0

10 runs come off the over as Sultans continue to score in boundaries

Over 7: Multan Sultans 72-0

Two boundaries come off Rahat Ali’s 12-runs over as James Vince continues to hit the ball hard

Over 6: Multan Sultans 60-0

Six runs come off the over as David Wiese keeps it tight

Over 5: Multan Sultans 54-0

James Vince takes Haris Rauf to cleaners as the young pacer gives away 20 runs in his second over

Haris Rauf to Umar Siddiq, no over

Haris Rauf to James Vince, 1 run

Haris Rauf to James Vince, no run

Haris Rauf to James Vince, SIX

Haris Rauf to James Vince, 4 + wide

Haris Rauf to James Vince, FOUR

Haris Rauf to James Vince, FOUR

Over 4: Multan Sultans 34-0

James Vince and Umar Siddiq hit two sixes off Rahat Ali’s 18-run over

Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, SIX

Rahat Ali to James Vince, 1 run

Rahat Ali to James Vince, SIX

Rahat Ali to James Vince, no run

Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Rahat Ali to Umar Siddiq, FOUR

Over 3: Multan Sultans 16-0

Umar Siddiq hits Shaheen Shah Afridi over the mid-on fielder for four as eight runs come off the over

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, FOUR

Shaheen Shah Afridi to James Vince, 1 run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, wide

Over 2: Multan Sultans 8-0

Three runs come off Haris Rauf’s over as Sultans start their innings carefully

Haris Rauf to James Vince, no run

Haris Rauf to James Vince, no run

Haris Rauf to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Haris Rauf to James Vince, 1 run

Haris Rauf to James Vince, no run

Haris Rauf to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Over 1: Multan Sultans 5-0

Five runs come off the over as James Vince hits Shaheen Shah Afridi for a straight four

Shaheen Shah Afridi to James Vince, FOUR

Shaheen Shah Afridi to James Vince, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to James Vince, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, no run

Shaheen Shah Afridi to Umar Siddiq, no run

Lahore Qalanders: Fakhar Zaman, Salman Butt, AB de Villiers, Sohail Akhtar, Salman Agha, Brendan Taylor, David Wiese, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rahat Ali.

Multan Sultans: James Vince, Laurie Evans, Umar Siddiq, Shoaib Malik, Dan Christian, Andre Russell, Hammad Azam, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Irfan Khan and Mohammad Irfan.

Lahore Qalandars win the toss and chose to field in the fixture.

Multan were defeated comprehensively by Quetta Gladiators in their last fixture and will be hoping their batting won’t let them down again. Skipper Shoaib Malik has been the only constant performer in the side so far, and will expect his men to bring their A-game against Qalandars. The key for Multan is to find the right opening pair that can give big hitters Shahid Afridi and Andre Russell a good platform for the later stage of the innings.

Lahore find themselves at the bottom of the table once again after just three games and will look to exploit Multan’s weaknesses. A win will take Qalandars into fifth place above Karachi, but Karachi will have a game in hand going into their next match. Lahore were bowled out for 78 in their last game, and stand-in captain AB de Villiers will be worried more about his batting form than his leadership duties on the field.