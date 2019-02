Live: Livingstone, Babar fifties power Karachi Kings to 183 against Multan Sultans

The second fixture in the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is being played between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

MULTAN SULTANS

Over 3: Multan Sultans 9-1 (need 175 more runs to win)

Only three runs come off Imad Wasim’s over as Multan Sultans struggle against spin

Imad Wasim to Laurie Evans, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Laurie Evans, no run

Imad Wasim to Laurie Evans, no run

Imad Wasim to Masood, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Laurie Evans, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Laurie Evans, no run

Over 2: Multan Sultans 6-1 (need 178 more runs to win)

Three runs and a wicket come off Muhammad Aamir’s over

Amir to Laurie Evans, 1 run

Amir to Tom Moores, OUT

WICKET: Tom Moores c Ingram b Mohammad Amir 1 (6b 0x4 0x6)

Amir to Tom Moores, no run

Amir to Masood, 1 run

Amir to Masood, no run

Amir to Masood, no run

Amir to Masood, wide

Over 1: Multan Sultans 3-0 (need 181 more runs to win)

Imad Wasim gives away just three runs in first over as Multan Sultans openers get a feel of the pitch

Imad Wasim to Tom Moores, no run

Imad Wasim to Tom Moores, no run

Imad Wasim to Tom Moores, no run

Imad Wasim to Masood, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Tom Moores, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Masood, 1 run

KARACHI KINGS

Karachi Kings will be thanking their stars they had a PSL record 157-run opening stand because they then lost six wickets for just 21 runs.

Despite making a very defendable 183-6, Imad Wasim and his men will be disappointed at not crossing the 200-run mark after Babar Azam and Liam Livingston had smashed the Multan Sultans bowlers all over the place.

Over 20: Karachi Kings 183-6

Junaid Khan to Sohail Khan, FOUR

Junaid Khan to Bopara, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Rizwan, OUT

WICKET: Mohammad Rizwan c Hammad Azam b Junaid Khan 1 (2b 0x4 0x6)

Junaid Khan to Bopara, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Rizwan, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Raza, OUT

WICKET: Sikandar Raza run out (Moores) 4 (6b 0x4 0x6)

Over 19: Karachi Kings 176-4

Karachi Kings appear to have lost momentum as only five runs come off the 19th over

A Russell to Raza, 1 run

A Russell to Raza, 2 runs

A Russell to Raza, no run

A Russell to Bopara, 1 run

A Russell to Raza, 1 run

A Russell to Raza, no run

Over 18: Karachi Kings 171-4

Two wickets in that over as Karachi Kings batsmen fail to clear the boundary

Chris Green to Imad Wasim, OUT

WICKET: Imad Wasim c Mohammad Ilyas b Chris Green 4 (4b 0x4 0x6)

Chris Green to Babar Azam, OUT

WICKET: Babar Azam c Shan Masood b Chris Green 77 (59b 6×4 1×6)

Chris Green to Imad Wasim, 1 run

Chris Green to Babar Azam, 1 run

Chris Green to Imad Wasim, 1 run

Chris Green to Babar Azam, 1 run

Over 17: Karachi Kings 167-2

Remarkable what a wicket can do as Islamabad claw back with a wicket and just seven come off that over

A Russell to Imad Wasim, 2 runs

A Russell to Ingram, OUT

A Russell to Babar Azam, 1 run

A Russell to Babar Azam, 2 runs

A Russell to Ingram, 1 run

A Russell to Babar Azam, 1 run

Over 16: Karachi Kings 160-1

Sultans finally manage to break the opening partnership as Livingstone goes after scoring 82 off just 43.

Chris Green to Babar Azam, 1 run

Chris Green to Babar Azam, 2 runs

Chris Green to Livingstone, OUT

WICKET: Liam Livingstone c Andre Russell b Chris Green 82 (43b 6×4 6×6)

Chris Green to Livingstone, wide

Chris Green to Babar Azam, 1 run

Chris Green to Babar Azam, SIX

Over 15: Karachi Kings 149-0

13 runs come off Junaid Khan’s over as Babar and Livingstone continue to hit boundaries.

Junaid Khan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Babar Azam, no run

Junaid Khan to Livingstone, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Livingstone, SIX

Junaid Khan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Babar Azam, FOUR

Over 14: Karachi Kings 136-0

A whopping 18 runs come off that Ilyas over as Livingstone hits two sixes.

Mohammad Ilyas to Livingstone, SIX

Mohammad Ilyas to Livingstone, SIX

Mohammad Ilyas to Babar Azam, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Babar Azam, wide

Mohammad Ilyas to Livingstone, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Babar Azam, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Babar Azam, 2 runs

Over 13: Karachi Kings 118-0

Irfan gives away nine runs as Liam Livingstone remains unstoppable

Irfan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Irfan to Babar Azam, no run

Irfan to Livingstone, 1 run

Irfan to Livingstone, FOUR

Irfan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Irfan to Babar Azam, 2 runs

Over 12: Karachi Kings 109-0

Muhammad Ilyas makes a good comeback as Karachi Kings openers find no boundaries in his last over

Mohammad Ilyas to Babar Azam, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Livingstone, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Babar Azam, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Babar Azam, no run

Mohammad Ilyas to Livingstone, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Livingstone, no run

Over 11: Karachi Kings 105-0

Twelve runs come off Afridi’s over as Livingstone continues to go after one of Multan’s best

Afridi to Livingstone, 1 run

Afridi to Livingstone, no run

Afridi to Livingstone, no run

Afridi to Livingstone, SIX

Afridi to Livingstone, FOUR

Afridi to Babar Azam, 1 run

Over 10: Karachi Kings 93-0

11 runs come off Muhammad Ilyas over as Livingstone hits him a towering six over the long-on

Mohammad Ilyas to Babar Azam, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Babar Azam, 2 runs

Mohammad Ilyas to Livingstone, 1 run

Mohammad Ilyas to Livingstone, SIX

Mohammad Ilyas to Livingstone, no run

Mohammad Ilyas to Babar Azam, 1 run

Over 9: Karachi Kings 82-0

Five runs come off Shahid Afridi’s over as Karachi Kings reach 92 in 9 overs

Afridi to Babar Azam, 1 leg bye

Afridi to Livingstone, 1 run

Afridi to Livingstone, no run

Afridi to Babar Azam, 1 run

Afridi to Babar Azam, 2 leg byes

Afridi to Babar Azam, no run

Over 8: Karachi Kings 77-0

Karachi Kings openers are showing no mercy to Andre Russell as they hit him two boudaries in his first

A Russell to Babar Azam, 1 run

A Russell to Livingstone, 1 run

A Russell to Livingstone, FOUR

A Russell to Livingstone, 2 runs

A Russell to Livingstone, FOUR

A Russell to Babar Azam, 1 run

Over 7: Karachi Kings 64-0

Shahid Afridi gives away 11 runs in his first as Karachi Kings openers use their feet to hit two boundaries

Afridi to Livingstone, FOUR

Afridi to Babar Azam, 1 run

Afridi to Babar Azam, FOUR

Afridi to Livingstone, 1 run

Afridi to Livingstone, no run

Afridi to Babar Azam, 1 run

Over 6: Karachi Kings 53-0

Good over by Muhammad Irfan but an edged Babar boundary means Karachi still make eight in that over

Irfan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Irfan to Babar Azam, FOUR

Irfan to Babar Azam, 2 runs

Irfan to Babar Azam, no run

Irfan to Babar Azam, no run

Irfan to Livingstone, 1 run

Over 5: Karachi Kings 45-0

Two boundaries in that Junaid Khan over as Babar Azam keeps the scoreboard ticking nicely

Junaid Khan to Babar Azam, no run

Junaid Khan to Babar Azam, FOUR

Junaid Khan to Babar Azam, FOUR

Junaid Khan to Livingstone, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Livingstone, no run

Junaid Khan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Over 4: Karachi Kings 35-0

Chris Green’s second over proves expensive as Livingstone sweeps him for the first six of the game.

Chris Green to Livingstone, 2 runs

Chris Green to Livingstone, SIX

Chris Green to Livingstone, no run

Chris Green to Babar Azam, 1 run

Chris Green to Babar Azam, 2 runs

Chris Green to Livingstone, 1 run

Over 3: Karachi Kings 23-0

Livingstone hits a boundary over long-on as Junaid Khan gives away 10 runs in his first over

Junaid Khan to Livingstone, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Livingstone, FOUR

Junaid Khan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Livingstone, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Junaid Khan to Babar Azam, 2 runs

Over 2: Karachi Kings 13-0

A good tight first over by Chris Green. Only five runs come off it

Chris Green to Babar Azam, 1 run

Chris Green to Babar Azam, 2 runs

Chris Green to Babar Azam, no run

Chris Green to Babar Azam, no run

Chris Green to Babar Azam, no run

Chris Green to Livingstone, 1 run

Chris Green to Livingstone, wide

Over 1: Karachi Kings 8-0

Eight runs come off Irfan’s over as Karachi Kings start their innings carefully

Irfan to Livingstone, 1 run

Irfan to Livingstone, no run

Irfan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Irfan to Babar Azam, FOUR

Irfan to Livingstone, 1 run

Irfan to Livingstone, no run

Irfan to Livingstone, wide

Multan Sultans XI: Shan Masood, Tom Moores (wicketkeeper), Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik (captain), Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Chris Green, Junaid Khan, Hammad Azam, Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Ilyas.

Karachi Kings XI: Liam Livingstone, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sikandar Raza, Imad Wasim (captain), Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Sohail Khan and Umer Khan.

Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim wins the toss and elects to take guard in the fixture.

Karachi Kings squad: Imad Wasim (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wickeetkeeper), Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Sikandar Raza, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Amir, Liam Livingstone, Sohail Khan, Aaron Summers, Aamer Yamin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Imran, Awais Zia, Jaahid Ali and Umer Khan

Multan Sultans squad: Shoaib Malik (captain), Tom Moores (wicketkeeper), Shan Masood, Shahid Afridi, Laurie Evans, Johnson Charles, Andre Russell, Chris Green, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Umar Siddiq, Muhammad Junaid, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Nauman Ali, Ali Shafiq, Shakeel Ansar and Hammad Azam.