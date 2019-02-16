Live: Karachi Kings bowl against Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings are taking on Lahore Qalandars in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim wins the toss and invites the Qalandars to bat first.

Both team kicked off their PSL4 campaign in opposite fashion. Karachi Kings sealed a seven-run victory over Multan Sultans while Lahore Qalandars lost their fixture to defending champions by five wickets.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the much anticipates PSL4 clash between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars squad: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, AB de Villiers, Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Yasir Shah, Sohail Akhtar, Shaheen Afridi, Rahat Ali, Agha Salman, Anton Devcich, Carlos Brathwaite, Corey Anderson, Sandeep Lamichhane, Umair Masood, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Imran, Hardus Viljoen, David Wiese, Saad Ali, Brendan Taylor, Aizaz Cheema, Gauhar Ali and Haris Rauf.

Karachi Kings squad: Imad Wasim (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Ravi Bopara, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Amir, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Sikandar Raza, Awais Zia, Usama Mir, Aaron Summers, Sohail Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Imran, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Ben Dunk, Liam Livingstone, Jaahid Ali and Umer Khan.