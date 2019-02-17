Live: Islamabad United in a world of trouble against Quetta Gladiators

Defending champions Islamabad United are taking on Quetta Gladiators in the sixth game of the 2019 edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Over 4: Islamabad United 9-3

One run and a wicket come off Nawaz’s over as United continue to lose wickets

Mohammad Nawaz to Hussain Talat, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Hussain Talat, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Hussain Talat, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Hussain Talat, no run

Mohammad Nawaz to Rizwan Hussain, OUT

WICKET: Rizwan Hussain lbw b Mohammad Nawaz 5 (8b 1×4 0x6)

Mohammad Nawaz to Rizwan Hussain, no run

Over 3: Islamabad United 8-2

Two runs come off the over as Sohail Tanvir continues to be Islamabad United’s bane

Sohail Tanvir to Rizwan Hussain, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Sohail Tanvir to Cameron Delport, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Cameron Delport, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Cameron Delport, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Cameron Delport, no run

Over 2: Islamabad United 6-2

Six runs come off the over as Rizwan Hussain hits a four off Ghulam Mudassar

Ghulam Mudasssar to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Ghulam Mudassar to Rizwan Hussain, 1 leg bye

Ghulam Mudassar to Rizwan Hussain, no run

Ghulam Mudassar to Rizwan Hussain, no run

Ghulam Mudassar to Rizwan Hussain, no run

Ghulam Mudassar to Rizwan Hussain, FOUR

Over 1: Islamabad United 0-2

Five runs come off the over Qalandars fail to find boundaries

Sohail Tanvir to Shadab Khan, OUT

WICKET: Shadab Khan c & b Sohail Tanvir 0 (5b 0x4 0x6)

Sohail Tanvir to Shadab Khan, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Shadab Khan, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Shadab Khan, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Shadab Khan, no run

Sohail Tanvir to Luke Ronchi, OUT

WICKET: Luke Ronchi c Ahmed Shehzad b Sohail Tanvir 0 (1b 0x4 0x6)

Quetta Gladiators XI: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Dwayne Smith, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ghulam Mudassar, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan and Fawad Ahmed.

Islamabad United XI: Luke Ronchi, Rizwan Hussain, Delport, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Sami (captain) and Rumman Raees.

Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and have invited Islamabad United to bat first.

Defending champions Islamabad United will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing to Multan Sultans. They are on two points with a win and loss each from their opening two matches after winning their first match against Lahore Qalandars.

Quetta Gladiators, meanwhile, had opened their PSL4 campaign with a win against Peshawar Zalmi and will be looking to maintain their position at the top of the table with another win. Umar Akmal’s unbeaten 75-run knock had proved to be the difference between the sides and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will be hoping for more of the same from Akmal, as well as from the rest of his batting line-up.