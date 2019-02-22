Live: Bell guides Islamabad United to 158 against Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United are playing Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture in Sharjah on Friday.

Over 1: Peshawar Zalmi 11-0 (require 148 more runs to win)

Imam-ul-Haq hits Samit Patel for two back-to-back fours as 11 runs come off the first over

Samit Patel to Kamran Akmal, 1 run

Samit Patel to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run

Samit Patel to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

Samit Patel to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR

samit Patel to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Samit Patel to Kamran Akmal, 1 run

Over 20: Islamabad United 158-9

The defending champions finish at a competitive total of 158 after a superb knock by England’s Ian Bell.

Wahab Riaz to Muhammad Musa, 1 leg bye

Wahab Riaz to Bell, 1 run, RUN OUT

Ian Bell is run out after an impressive 53-run knock



Wahab Riaz to Bell, no run

Wahab Riaz to Bell, FOUR

Wahab Riaz to Mohammad Sami, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Mohammad Sami, no run

Over 19: Islamabad United 151-8

Seven runs come off the over as Hassan Ali finishes his quota with figures of 29-2

Hasan Ali to Mohammad Sami, 1 leg bye

Hasan Ali to Mohammad Sami, no run,

Hasan Ali to Ian Bell, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Mohammad Sami, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Samit Patel, BOWLED

The pacer celebrates in style after hitting Samit Patel’s stumps

Hasan Ali to Samit Patel, FOUR

Over 18: Islamabad United 144-7

Nine runs, a wicket off a no-ball and a legitimate wicket come off Wahab Riaz’s eventful over

Wahab Riaz to Samit Patel, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Shadab Khan, BOWLED

Wahab Riaz can finally celebrate in his typical style after he bowls Shadab Khan for six with a superb yorker

Wahab Riaz to Shadab Khan, 2 runs

Wahab Riaz to Shadab Khan, 2 runs

Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, no ball

Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, 2 runs

Wahab Riaz to Shadab Khan, 1 run

Over 17: Islamabad United 135-6

Six runs and a wicket come off the over as Umaid Asif finishes his four overs for 37-1

Umaid Asif to Shadab Khan, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Shadab Khan, wide

Umaid Asif to Bell, 1 leg bye

Umaid Asif to Bell, wide

Umaid Asif to Bell, no run

Umaid Asif to Faheem Ashraf, CAUGHT

Faheem Ashraf plays it in the air and is caught by Umar Amin in the deep off Umaid Asif



Umaid Asif to Bell, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Faheem Ashraf, 1 run

Over 16: Islamabad United 129-5

Ian Bell hits Sameen Gul for two back-to-back boundaries as 16 runs and a wicket come off the over

Sameen Gul to Bell, FOUR

Sameen Gul to Bell, FOUR

Sameen Gul to Faheem Ashraf, 1 run

Sameen Gul to Asif Ali, CAUGHT

Asif Ali is caught in the deep after hitting a six to hand Sameen Gul his third wicket



Sameen Gul to Asif Ali, SIX

Sameen Gul to Bell, 1 run

Over 15: Islamabad United 113-4

Hassan Ali is hit for an out-of-the-stadium six by Asif Ali after Cameron Delport goes back to the dressing room

Hasan Ali to Asif Ali, no run

Hasan Ali to Asif Ali, SIX

Hasan Ali to Ian Bell, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Asif Ali, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, CAUGHT

Hasan Ali to Ian Bell, 1 run

Over 14: Islamabad United 104-3

Finally a big 16-run over for Islamabad United after Cameron Delport hits Umaid Asif for a straight six and an edged four

Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, FOUR

Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, no run

Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, SIX

Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, wide

Umaid Asif to Ian Bell, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Ian Bell, 2 runs

Umaid Asif to Ian Bell, 2 runs

Over 13: Islamabad United 88-3

Keiron Pollard’s slow pace makes it difficult for Islamabad batsmen to find boundaries. Six singles come off the over

Kieron Pollard to Ian Bell, 1 run,

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Ian Bell, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Ian Bell, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Over 12: Islamabad United 82-3

Ian Bell plays a beautiful square-cut for four as Wahab Riaz gives away nine runs

Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, no run

Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, FOUR

Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, 2 runs

Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Over 11: Islamabad United 73-3

No boundaries come off the over as Umaid Asif gives away six

Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Ian Bell, 1 leg bye

Umaid Asif to Delport, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Ian Bell, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Ian Bell, 1 run

Over 10: Islamabad United 67-3

Cameron Delport hits Pollard for a straight six as 12 runs come off the over

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, SIX

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 2 runs

Kieron Pollard to Ian Bell, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Ian Bell, 2 runs

Kieron Pollard to Ian Bell, no run

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Over 9: Islamabad United 55-3

Ian Bell cuts Liam Dawson for a four as five runs come off the over

Liam Dawson to Ian Bell, FOUR

Liam Dawson to Ian Bell, no run

Liam Dawson to Ian Bell, no run,

Liam Dawson to Ian Bell, no run

Liam Dawson to Ian Bell, no run

Liam Dawson to Cameron Delport, 1 run

Over 8: Islamabad United 50-3

Two runs and a wicket come off the over as United stutter to fifty in the eighth over

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run,

Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, no run,

Kieron Pollard to Hussain Talat, CAUGHT

Kieron Pollard to Hussain Talat, no run

Kieron Pollard to Bell, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Bell, no run

Over 7: Islamabad United 48-2

Eight runs and a wicket come off the over as Islamabad United look to find a good partnership

Sameen Gul to Ian Bell, 1 run

Sameen Gul to Sahibzada Farhan, CAUGHT

Sameen Gul to Ian Bell, 1 run

Sameen Gul to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run

Sameen Gul to Sahibzada Farhan, FOUR

Sameen Gul to Ian Bell, 1 run

Over 6: Islamabad United 40-1

Seven runs come off the over as Ian Bell hits Wahab Riaz for a four

Wahab Riaz to Sahibzada Farhan, no run,

Wahab Riaz to Sahibzada Farhan, 2 runs

Wahab Riaz to Sahibzada Farhan, no run

Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, no run

Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, FOUR

Over 5: Islamabad United 33-1

Three runs and an important Luke Ronchi wicket come off the over as Sameen Gul keeps it tight

Sameen Gul to Ian Bell, 1 run

Sameen Gul to Ian Bell, no run

Sameen Gul to Ian Bell, no run

Sameen Gul to Luke Ronchi, CAUGHT

Sameen Gul to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run

Sameen Gul to Ronchi, 1 leg bye

Over 4: Islamabad United 30-0

Luke Ronchi hits a huge six over extra cover as Umaid Asif gives away 12 runs

Umaid Asif to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Luke Ronchi, SIX

Umaid Asif to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 leg bye

Umaid Asif to Sahibzada Farhan, 2 runs

Over 3: Islamabad United 18-0

Nine runs come off the over as Luke Ronchi hits Hassan Ali for a six over mid-wicket

Hasan Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, no run

Hasan Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, no run

Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, 1 leg bye

Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, SIX

Hasan Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run

Over 2: Islamabad United 9-0

Three runs come off the over as Islamabad United get off to a careful start

Sameen Gul to Luke Ronchi, no run

Sameen Gul to Luke Ronchi, 2 runs

Sameen Gul to Luke Ronchi, no run

Sameen Gul to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run

Sameen Gul to Sahibzada Farhan, no run

Sameen Gul to Sahibzada Farhan, no run

Over 1: Islamabad United 6-0

Six runs come off the over as Luke Ronchi hits Hassan Ali for a four

Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, no run

Hasan Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, no run

Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, no run

Peshawar Zalmi ropes in Sameen Gul in place of Ibtisam Sheikh.

Islamabad United have made three changes to their side as Ian Bell, Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Musa Khan replace Rizwan Hussain, Wayne Parnell and Rumman Raees.

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy has won the toss and his side are bowling in the match.

Islamabad United will look towards star man Luke Ronchi to be at his destructive best at the top of the innings. While United’s squad is filled with big finishers, they need someone to hold the fort for them and play out 20 overs if the top-order fails.

Peshawar Zalmi will be brimming with confidence coming into this game with two consecutive wins. Darren Sammy’s men have found their bowling rhythm back, lead by the resurgence of Hasan Ali. But Sammy will also want danger man Kamran Akmal to find his form and destroy the opposition as he so often has in the past.