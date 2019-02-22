Live: Bell guides Islamabad United to 158 against Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United are playing Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture in Sharjah on Friday.
LIVE
ISLAMABAD UNITED
Over 1: Peshawar Zalmi 11-0 (require 148 more runs to win)
Imam-ul-Haq hits Samit Patel for two back-to-back fours as 11 runs come off the first over
Samit Patel to Kamran Akmal, 1 run
Samit Patel to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run
Samit Patel to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
Samit Patel to Imam-ul-Haq, FOUR
samit Patel to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
Samit Patel to Kamran Akmal, 1 run
Over 20: Islamabad United 158-9
The defending champions finish at a competitive total of 158 after a superb knock by England’s Ian Bell.
Wahab Riaz to Muhammad Musa, 1 leg bye
Wahab Riaz to Bell, 1 run, RUN OUT
Ian Bell is run out after an impressive 53-run knock
Wahab Riaz to Bell, no run
Wahab Riaz to Bell, FOUR
Wahab Riaz to Mohammad Sami, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Mohammad Sami, no run
Over 19: Islamabad United 151-8
Seven runs come off the over as Hassan Ali finishes his quota with figures of 29-2
Hasan Ali to Mohammad Sami, 1 leg bye
Hasan Ali to Mohammad Sami, no run,
Hasan Ali to Ian Bell, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Mohammad Sami, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Samit Patel, BOWLED
The pacer celebrates in style after hitting Samit Patel’s stumps
Hasan Ali to Samit Patel, FOUR
Over 18: Islamabad United 144-7
Nine runs, a wicket off a no-ball and a legitimate wicket come off Wahab Riaz’s eventful over
Wahab Riaz to Samit Patel, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Shadab Khan, BOWLED
Wahab Riaz can finally celebrate in his typical style after he bowls Shadab Khan for six with a superb yorker
Wahab Riaz to Shadab Khan, 2 runs
Wahab Riaz to Shadab Khan, 2 runs
Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, no ball
Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, 2 runs
Wahab Riaz to Shadab Khan, 1 run
Over 17: Islamabad United 135-6
Six runs and a wicket come off the over as Umaid Asif finishes his four overs for 37-1
Umaid Asif to Shadab Khan, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Shadab Khan, wide
Umaid Asif to Bell, 1 leg bye
Umaid Asif to Bell, wide
Umaid Asif to Bell, no run
Umaid Asif to Faheem Ashraf, CAUGHT
Faheem Ashraf plays it in the air and is caught by Umar Amin in the deep off Umaid Asif
Umaid Asif to Bell, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Faheem Ashraf, 1 run
Over 16: Islamabad United 129-5
Ian Bell hits Sameen Gul for two back-to-back boundaries as 16 runs and a wicket come off the over
Sameen Gul to Bell, FOUR
Sameen Gul to Bell, FOUR
Sameen Gul to Faheem Ashraf, 1 run
Sameen Gul to Asif Ali, CAUGHT
Asif Ali is caught in the deep after hitting a six to hand Sameen Gul his third wicket
Sameen Gul to Asif Ali, SIX
Sameen Gul to Bell, 1 run
Over 15: Islamabad United 113-4
Hassan Ali is hit for an out-of-the-stadium six by Asif Ali after Cameron Delport goes back to the dressing room
Hasan Ali to Asif Ali, no run
Hasan Ali to Asif Ali, SIX
Hasan Ali to Ian Bell, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Asif Ali, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Cameron Delport, CAUGHT
Hasan Ali to Ian Bell, 1 run
Over 14: Islamabad United 104-3
Finally a big 16-run over for Islamabad United after Cameron Delport hits Umaid Asif for a straight six and an edged four
Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, FOUR
Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, no run
Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, SIX
Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, wide
Umaid Asif to Ian Bell, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Ian Bell, 2 runs
Umaid Asif to Ian Bell, 2 runs
Over 13: Islamabad United 88-3
Keiron Pollard’s slow pace makes it difficult for Islamabad batsmen to find boundaries. Six singles come off the over
Kieron Pollard to Ian Bell, 1 run,
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to Ian Bell, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to Ian Bell, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Over 12: Islamabad United 82-3
Ian Bell plays a beautiful square-cut for four as Wahab Riaz gives away nine runs
Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, no run
Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, FOUR
Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, 2 runs
Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Over 11: Islamabad United 73-3
No boundaries come off the over as Umaid Asif gives away six
Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Ian Bell, 1 leg bye
Umaid Asif to Delport, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Ian Bell, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Ian Bell, 1 run
Over 10: Islamabad United 67-3
Cameron Delport hits Pollard for a straight six as 12 runs come off the over
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, SIX
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 2 runs
Kieron Pollard to Ian Bell, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to Ian Bell, 2 runs
Kieron Pollard to Ian Bell, no run
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Over 9: Islamabad United 55-3
Ian Bell cuts Liam Dawson for a four as five runs come off the over
Liam Dawson to Ian Bell, FOUR
Liam Dawson to Ian Bell, no run
Liam Dawson to Ian Bell, no run,
Liam Dawson to Ian Bell, no run
Liam Dawson to Ian Bell, no run
Liam Dawson to Cameron Delport, 1 run
Over 8: Islamabad United 50-3
Two runs and a wicket come off the over as United stutter to fifty in the eighth over
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, 1 run,
Kieron Pollard to Cameron Delport, no run,
Kieron Pollard to Hussain Talat, CAUGHT
Kieron Pollard to Hussain Talat, no run
Kieron Pollard to Bell, 1 run
Kieron Pollard to Bell, no run
Over 7: Islamabad United 48-2
Eight runs and a wicket come off the over as Islamabad United look to find a good partnership
Sameen Gul to Ian Bell, 1 run
Sameen Gul to Sahibzada Farhan, CAUGHT
Sameen Gul to Ian Bell, 1 run
Sameen Gul to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run
Sameen Gul to Sahibzada Farhan, FOUR
Sameen Gul to Ian Bell, 1 run
Over 6: Islamabad United 40-1
Seven runs come off the over as Ian Bell hits Wahab Riaz for a four
Wahab Riaz to Sahibzada Farhan, no run,
Wahab Riaz to Sahibzada Farhan, 2 runs
Wahab Riaz to Sahibzada Farhan, no run
Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, 1 run
Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, no run
Wahab Riaz to Ian Bell, FOUR
Over 5: Islamabad United 33-1
Three runs and an important Luke Ronchi wicket come off the over as Sameen Gul keeps it tight
Sameen Gul to Ian Bell, 1 run
Sameen Gul to Ian Bell, no run
Sameen Gul to Ian Bell, no run
Sameen Gul to Luke Ronchi, CAUGHT
Sameen Gul to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run
Sameen Gul to Ronchi, 1 leg bye
Over 4: Islamabad United 30-0
Luke Ronchi hits a huge six over extra cover as Umaid Asif gives away 12 runs
Umaid Asif to Luke Ronchi, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Luke Ronchi, SIX
Umaid Asif to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Luke Ronchi, 1 run
Umaid Asif to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 leg bye
Umaid Asif to Sahibzada Farhan, 2 runs
Over 3: Islamabad United 18-0
Nine runs come off the over as Luke Ronchi hits Hassan Ali for a six over mid-wicket
Hasan Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, no run
Hasan Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, no run
Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, 1 leg bye
Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, SIX
Hasan Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run
Over 2: Islamabad United 9-0
Three runs come off the over as Islamabad United get off to a careful start
Sameen Gul to Luke Ronchi, no run
Sameen Gul to Luke Ronchi, 2 runs
Sameen Gul to Luke Ronchi, no run
Sameen Gul to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run
Sameen Gul to Sahibzada Farhan, no run
Sameen Gul to Sahibzada Farhan, no run
Over 1: Islamabad United 6-0
Six runs come off the over as Luke Ronchi hits Hassan Ali for a four
Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, no run
Hasan Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, 1 run
Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, no run
Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, FOUR
Hasan Ali to Luke Ronchi, no run
Peshawar Zalmi ropes in Sameen Gul in place of Ibtisam Sheikh.
Islamabad United have made three changes to their side as Ian Bell, Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Musa Khan replace Rizwan Hussain, Wayne Parnell and Rumman Raees.
Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy has won the toss and his side are bowling in the match.
Islamabad United will look towards star man Luke Ronchi to be at his destructive best at the top of the innings. While United’s squad is filled with big finishers, they need someone to hold the fort for them and play out 20 overs if the top-order fails.
Peshawar Zalmi will be brimming with confidence coming into this game with two consecutive wins. Darren Sammy’s men have found their bowling rhythm back, lead by the resurgence of Hasan Ali. But Sammy will also want danger man Kamran Akmal to find his form and destroy the opposition as he so often has in the past.