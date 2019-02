Live: Multan Sultans elect to field against Islamabad United

Multan Sultans are fielding first in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter against defending champions Islamabad United at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

LIVE

ISLAMABAD UNITED

Over 4: Islamabad United 25-1

Five runs and Rizwan’s wicket come off the last over as Muhammad Irfan continues to tease United batsmen.

Mohammad Irfan to Cameron Delport, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Cameron Delport, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Rizwan Hussain, OUT

WICKET: Rizwan Hussain c Chris Evans b Mohammad Irfan 4 (8b 0x4 0x6)

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, 2 runs + no ball

Mohammad Irfan to Rizwan Hussain, 1 run

Over 3: Islamabad United 20-0

Two runs come off Ali Shafiq’s over as United openers struggle to read his pace variations

Ali Shafiq to Luke Ronchi, no run

Ali Shafiq to Rizwan Hussain, 1 run

Ali Shafiq to Rizwan Hussain, no run

Ali Shafiq to Rizwan Hussain, no run

Ali Shafiq to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Ali Shafiq to Luke Ronchi, no run

Over 2: Islamabad United 18-0

Luke Ronchi gets going with two sixes in 14-run over

Chris Green to Rizwan Hussain, no run

Chris Green to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Chris Green to Luke Ronchi, no run

Chris Green to Luke Ronchi, SIX

Chris Green to Luke Ronchi, SIX

Chris Green to Rizwan Hussain, 1 run

Over 1: Islamabad United 4-0

Muhammad Irfan bowls a tight first over, giving only 4 runs

Mohammad Irfan to Ronchi, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Rizwan Hussain, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, 1 run

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, 2 runs

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, no run

Mohammad Irfan to Luke Ronchi, no run

Multan Sultans XI: Shan Masood, Johnson Charles (wicketkeeper), Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik (captain), Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Hammad Azam, Chris Green, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan and Ali Shafiq.

Islamabad United XI: Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Rizwan Hussain, Cameron Delport, Philip Salt, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Samit Patel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Sami (captain) and Waqas Maqsood.