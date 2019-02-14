Live: PSL4 to kick off with glitzy opening ceremony

The opening fixture of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be contested between defending champions Islamabad United and perennial under-performers Lahore Qalandars at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Mohammad Hafeez — captain of Lahore Qalandars — said that he will try his level best to turn the team’s fortunes in the tournament this time around.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the opening day of PSL4 as defending champions Islamabad United kick off their campaign against Lahore Qalandars in Dubai. Both sides are looking forward to start their journey on a winning note.

Islamabad United have the upper hand over Lahore Qalandars in head-to-heads over the Qalandars side, winning three and losing two out of their six fixtures while one resulted in a tie.

Squads:

Islamabad United squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Asif Ali, Muhammad Musa, Samit Patel, Cameron Delport, Philip Salt, Hussain Talat, Luke Ronchi, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Sami (captain), Ian Bell, Nasir Nawaz, Wayne Parnell, Zahir Khan, Amad Butt and Rizwan Hussain.

Lahore Qalandars squad: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, AB de Villiers, Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Yasir Shah, Sohail Akhtar, Shaheen Afridi, Rahat Ali, Agha Salman, Anton Devcich, Carlos Brathwaite, Corey Anderson, Sandeep Lamichhane, Umair Masood, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Imran, Hardus Viljoen, David Wiese, Saad Ali, Brendan Taylor, Aizaz Cheema, Gauhar Ali and Haris Rauf.

