Live: Late charge takes Karachi Kings to 143

Defending champions Islamabad United are playing Karachi Kings in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture in Sharjah.

KARACHI KINGS

Over 20: Karachi Kings 143-6

Eight runs come off the final over as Aamer Yamin smashes the final ball to the cover boundary

Faheem Ashraf to Aamer Yamin, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Aamer Yamin, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Aamer Yamin, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Aamer Yamin, no run

Over 19: Karachi Kings 135-6

Karachi Kings gain late momentum as Ben Dunk and Aamer Yamin hit two sixes off Rumman Raees’ 17-run over

Rumman Raees to Ben Dunk, SIX

Rumman Raees to Ben Dunk, 2 runs

Rumman Raees to Ben Dunk, 2 runs

Rumman Raees to Aamer Yamin, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Aamer Yamin, SIX

Rumman Raees to Aamer Yamin, no run

Over 18: Karachi Kings 118-6

Ben Dunk hits Wayne Parnell for three fours as 16 runs come off the over

Wayne Parnell to Ben Dunk, FOUR

Wayne Parnell to Aamer Yamin, 1 run

Wayne Parnell to Aamer Yamin, 2 runs

Wayne Parnell to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Wayne Parnell to Ben Dunk, FOUR

Wayne Parnell to Ben Dunk, FOUR

Over 17: Karachi Kings 102-6

Aamer Yamin hits Muhammad Musa for two fours as Karachi Kings finally get a 12-run over

Muhammad Musa to Aamer Yamin, FOUR

Muhammad Musa to Dunk, 1 run

Muhammad Musa to Aamer Yamin, 1 run

Muhammad Musa to Dunk, 1 run

Muhammad Musa to Aamer Yamin, 1 run

Muhammad Musa to Aamer Yamin, FOUR

Over 16: Karachi Kings 90-6

Sahibzada Farhan drops Aamer Yamin at deep cover as 10 runs come off Faheem Ashraf’s over

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Dunk, 2 runs

Faheem Ashraf to Aamer Yamin, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Aamer Yamin, SIX

Faheem Ashraf to Aamer Yamin, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Dunk, no run

Over 15: Karachi Kings 80-6

Six runs come off the over as Karachi K

ings’ travails continue

Rumman Raees to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Aamer Yamin, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Aamer Yamin, wide

Rumman Raees to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Aamer Yamin, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Ben Dunk, no run

Over 14: Karachi Kings 74-6

Faheem Ashraf gives away just two runs in his two-wicket over as Karachi Kings’ demise continues

Faheem Ashraf to Aamer Yamin, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Imad Wasim, BOWLED

Imad Wasim is bowled by Faheem Ashraf, who is on a hat-trick now

Faheem Ashraf to Liam Livingstone, BOWLED

Ben Livingstone too goes back to the dressing room as Karachi Kings lose their last recognised batsman

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Ben Dunk, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Over 13: Karachi Kings 72-4

Five runs come off the over as pressure mounts up on Karachi Kings batsmen

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, no run

Shadab Khan to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Over 12: Karachi Kings 67-4

Ben Dunk flicks Samit Patel for a six over mid-wicket. Karachi Kings finally get some reprieve as 11 runs come off the over

Samit Patel to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Samit Patel to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Samit Patel to Ben Dunk, 2 runs

Samit Patel to Ben Dunk, no run

Samit Patel to Ben Dunk, SIX

Samit Patel to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Over 11: Karachi Kings 56-4

Shadab Khan gives away five runs as Karachi Kings struggle to hit boundaries

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, no run

Shadab Khan to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Over 10: Karachi Kings 51-4

Five runs come off the over as Samit Patel gives the batsmen no room to free their arms

Samit Patel to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Samit Patel to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Samit Patel to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Samit Patel to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Samit Patel to Ben Dunk, no run

Samit Patel to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Over 9: Karachi Kings 46-4

Another good over for Islamabad United as acting skipper Shadab Khan gives away just four runs

Shadab Khan to Ben Dunk, no run

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, RUN OUT

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, 2 runs

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, no run

Shadab Khan to Babar Azam, 1 run,

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Over 8: Karachi Kings 42-3

Four runs come off the over as Islamabad United batsmen fail to find boundaries

Samit Patel to Livingstone, 1 run

Samit Patel to Babar Azam, 1 run

Samit Patel to Livingstone, 1 run

Samit Patel to Livingstone, no run

Samit Patel to Babar Azam, 1 run

Samit Patel to Babar Azam, no run

Over 7: Karachi Kings 38-3

Babar Azam and Liam Livingstone try to repair the early damage as Shadab Khan gives away just four in his first over

Shadab Khan to Livingstone, no run

Shadab Khan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Livingstone, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Livingstone, no run

Shadab Khan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Livingstone, 1 run

Over 6: Karachi Kings 34-3

Muhammad Musa to Babar Azam, FOUR

Muhammad Musa to Livingstone, 1 run

Muhammad Musa to Livingstone, no run

Muhammad Musa to Babar Azam, 1 run

Muhammad Musa to Livingstone, 1 run

Muhammad Musa to Livingstone, no run

Over 5: Karachi Kings 27-3

Karachi Kings top three return to their dressing room in first five overs as Faheem Ashraf gives away six runs and takes a wicket

Faheem Ashraf to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Babar Azam, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Babar Azam, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Colin Ingram, CAUGHT

Colin Ingram hits a four off Faheem Ashraf and then plays a rash shot to go off the field. Karachi Kings lose their third wicket in the powerplay



Faheem Ashraf to Colin Ingram, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Colin Ingram, no run

Over 4: Karachi Kings 21-2

Two runs and a wicket come off the over as Muhammad Musa continues to bowl quick

Muhammad Musa to Colin Ingram, 1 run

Muhammad Musa to Colin Ingram, no run

Muhammad Musa to Colin Ingram, no run

Muhammad Musa to Babar Azam, 1 run,

Muhammad Musa to Awais Zia, CAUGHT

Awais Zia plays a wild pull and edges it to the short third-man fielder. Muhammad Musa takes his first wicket

Muhammad Musa to Awais Zia, no run

Over 3: Karachi Kings 19-1

Just three runs come off the over as Rumman Raees keeps it tight

Rumman Raees to Babar Azam, no run

Rumman Raees to Awais Zia, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Babar Azam, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Babar Azam, no run

Rumman Raees to Awais Zia, 1 leg bye

Rumman Raees to Awais Zia, no run

Over 2: Karachi Kings 16-1

Babar Azam pulls Muhammad Musa for a four as seven runs come off the over

Muhammad Musa to Babar Azam, FOUR

Muhammad Musa to Awais Zia, 1 run

Muhammad Musa to Babar Azam, 1 run

Muhammad Musa to Awais Zia, 1 run,

Muhammad Musa to Awais Zia, no run,

Muhammad Musa to Awais Zia, no run

Over 1: Karachi Kings 9-1

Babar Azam hits Rumman Raees for two back-to-back fours after the pacer takes Colin Munro wicket

Rumman Raees to Babar Azam, no run

Rumman Raees to Babar Azam, FOUR

Rumman Raees to Babar Azam, FOUR

Rumman Raees to Colin Munro, CAUGHT

Colin Munro departs without scoring as Karachi Kings lose their first wicket

Rumman Raees to Babar Azam, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Babar Azam, no run

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi, Sahibzada Farhan, Cameron Delport, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Wayne Parnell, Samit Patel and Rumman Raees and Mohammad Musa.

Karachi Kings: Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Awais Zia, Colin Ingram, Liam Livingstone, Ben Dunk, Imad Wasim (captain), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Umer Khan and Usman Shinwari.

Shadab Khan is leading the Islamabad side in place of Mohammad Sami.

Islamabad’s performance against Peshawar in the last game wasn’t very convincing but it got them over the line in the end. Ian Bell was the star in United’s batting, but skipper Sami will want the rest of his batsmen to step up too, and newfound 18-year old Muhammad Musa will be the man to watch in United’s bowling line-up.

The Kings are coming into this match on the back of an embarrassing loss to Peshawar Zalmi in their last game. Karachi were restricted to just 109 runs, having lost nine wickets in the process when chasing down a modest 154-run target. Young left-arm spinner Umer Khan was not given the opportunity to bowl a single over and it’ll be interesting to see what bowling combination skipper Imad Wasim has in mind to counter United’s strong batting-line.