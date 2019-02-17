PSL1 final repeat highlights Sunday’s clashes

The sixth and seventh matches of the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played on Sunday in Dubai.

The first match, to be played at 4:30pm, will see Islamabad United take on Quetta Gladiators, while the second match will be played at 9pm between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

Defending champions Islamabad United will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing to Multan Sultans on Saturday. United are on two points with a win and loss each from their opening two matches after winning their first match against Lahore Qalandars.

Quetta Gladiators, meanwhile, had opened their PSL4 campaign with a win against Peshawar Zalmi and will be looking to maintain their position at the top of the table with another win. Umar Akmal’s unbeaten 75-run knock had proved to be the difference between the sides and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will be hoping for more of the same from Akmal, as well as from the rest of his batting line-up.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

After an emphatic win against Karachi Kings on Saturday, Lahore Qalandars will look to secure back-to-back wins and get back to the top of the leader-board. It’s not certain if skipper Muhammad Hafeez will play, after sustaining an injury to his thumb against Karachi and former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is expected to lead the side if Hafeez is not available.

De Villiers, one of the biggest names in T20 cricket, has misfired so far but Lahore will be hoping he can step up to the plate after struggling to time the ball in the first two games.

Darren Sammy’s Peshawar Zalmi are the only side without a win in this year’s campaign but it would be foolish to write them out of the contest.

Zalmi have a strong side and can do wonders, especially with the canny Sammy leading the line. Kamran Akmal will once again be the man to watch out for and can prove to be devastating if he gets going at the top of the order.

