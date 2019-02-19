PSL will make Pakistan a formidable side, says Graeme Smith

Former South African captain Graeme Smith believes the participation of big names in Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches will open doors for the return of international cricket in the country.

Graeme Smith, who’s joined the PSL as a commentator, especially noted the presence of fellow country-man AB de Villiers in PSL. “It’s fantastic that AB de Villiers has been able to put his weight behind Pakistan cricket,” said Smith of his colleague who is playing for Lahore Qalandars.

De Villiers has promised to play two matches in Lahore scheduled for March 9 and March 10 and vowed to play his part in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan.

Smith, who led South Africa to a record 53 test-wins as captain, has been impressed by the players’ performance in PSL.

“I have been here for a few days and it’s been interesting to watch. Obviously, there is a fair amount of talented players,” said Smith. “There are some skilful bowlers. It’s been great and we’re obviously getting to the teeth of the tournament.”

Pacer Shaheen Afridi and opener Babar Azam have caught Smith’s eye. “For me, having watched Pakistan play in South Africa for the last two months, there’s been real excitement around some of the talent, particularly Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi,” he said.

Although Pakistan were whitewashed in all three series they played, Smith saw some positives. “For me, the thing that stood out on the South Africa tour was that they kept coming back. I haven’t seen so much character in a long time.”

Smith also said the players at PSL should learn as much as they can from de Villiers. “These players will learn a lot from AB de Villiers,” he said. “It’s fantastic to have someone like him. His presence will help youngsters learn a lot of things, from cricket to work ethics,” Smith added.

