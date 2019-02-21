PSL to open 48-hour window to trade inactive players

Two unused players from each team could be traded for a period of 48 hours once the Pakistan Super League (PSL) opens the trading window.

The trade will allow teams to reshape their line-ups for the remainder of the tournament, but it could only take place with the players’ own consent.

Teams decided before the start of PSL that any player inactive for the first four matches would be available for trade, provided they’re traded in the same category and pay scale at the time of initial draft.

It has not been announced when the window will open, but it’s likely to start once all teams have played their four opening matches.

Last year’s runner-ups Peshawar Zalmi play against Karachi Kings in the PSL’s next fixture on February 21.

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.