PSL to open 48-hour window to trade inactive players

February 21, 2019

Photo: PSL/Twitter

Two unused players from each team could be traded for a period of 48 hours once the Pakistan Super League (PSL) opens the trading window.

The trade will allow teams to reshape their line-ups for the remainder of the tournament, but it could only take place with the players’ own consent.

Teams decided before the start of PSL that any player inactive for the first four matches would be available for trade, provided they’re traded in the same category and pay scale at the time of initial draft.

It has not been announced when the window will open, but it’s likely to start once all teams have played their four opening matches.

Last year’s runner-ups Peshawar Zalmi play against Karachi Kings in the PSL’s next fixture on February 21.

Follow SAMAA Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Watson, Rossouw seal comfortable win for Quetta Gladiators against Multan Sultans

February 20, 2019 11:15 pm

More than 10 million people have seen PSL 4 matches online

February 20, 2019 6:31 pm

Quetta take on Multan as Sharjah prepares for PSL

February 20, 2019 5:39 pm

Afridi credits PSL for Pakistan’s limited-overs success

February 20, 2019 2:55 pm

Blitz, Trans groups appointed new PSL broadcast partners

February 20, 2019 11:29 am

Hassan Ali’s mojo is back, says Saqlain Mushtaq

February 19, 2019 5:47 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.