Live: Multan Sultans score 145 despite dramatic late collapse

Multan Sultans are taking on Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture in Sharjah on Sunday.

LIVE

MULTAN SULTANS

Over 20: Multan Sultans 145

Three wickets and just one run come off the over as Multan Sultans are all-out for 145

Wahab Riaz to Mohammad Irfan, RUN OUT

Peshawar Zalmi wrap up Multan’s innings in quick fashion as six wickets fall for five runs in two overs

Wahab Riaz to Chris Green, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Chris Green, no run

Wahab Riaz to Junaid Khan, RUN OUT

Five wickets fall in nine balls as Junaid Khan is dismissed by a superb direct hit from Liam Dawson

Wahab Riaz to Mohammad Ilyas, BOWLED

Wahab Riaz joins the party as he bowls young Mohammad Ilyas with a superb yorker

Wahab Riaz to Mohammad Ilyas, no run

Over 19: Multan Sultans 144-7

Four runs and three wickets come off the over as Hassan Ali finishes his four overs with incredible figure of 4-17

Hasan Ali to Chris Green, 2 runs

Hasan Ali to Mohammad Ilyas, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Hammad Azam, LBW

Hasan Ali is now on a hat-trick as Hammad Azam goes back for a golden duck

Hasan Ali to Shahid Afridi, CAUGHT

Shahid Afridi disappoints with the bat once again as he skies Hasan Ali straight into the air for Kieron Pollard to gobble up

Hasan Ali to Hammad Azam, 1 leg bye

Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, CAUGHT

Shoaib Malik gloves it to the keeper off Hasan Ali as Multan Sultans lose their captain in the 19th over

Over 18: Multan Sultans 140-4

A misfield gives Shahid Afridi a four off Wahab Riaz as 11 runs come off the over

Wahab Riaz to Shahid Afridi, FOUR

Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Shahid Afridi, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Shahid Afridi, wide

Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Shahid Afridi, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Shahid Afridi, wide

Wahab Riaz to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Over 17: Multan Sultans 129-4

Just five runs come off the over as Umaid Asif doesn’t let Shahid Afridi free his arms

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Shahid Afridi, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Shahid Afridi, no run

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Shahid Afridi, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Over 16: Multan Sultans 124-4

Daniel Christian’s wicket and seven runs come off Sameen Gul’s over as Shahid Afridi walks in to bat

Sameen Gul to Shahid Afridi, 2 runs

Sameen Gul to Shahid Afridi, FOUR

Sameen Gul to Shahid Afridi, no run

Sameen Gul to Shahid Afridi, no run

Sameen Gul to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Sameen Gul to Dan Christian, CAUGHT

Dawid Malan takes a stunning one-handed catch in the deep to dismiss Daniel Christian for 17

Over 15: Multan Sultans 117-3

Just five runs come off Hasan Ali’s over as Multan Sultans fail to find boundaries

Hasan Ali to Dan Christian, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Dan Christian, 1 bye

Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Shoaib Malik, no run

Hasan Ali to Dan Christian, 1 run

Over 14: Multan Sultans 112-3

Daniel Christian hits Umaid Asif for a four as nine runs come off the over

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, no run

Umaid Asif to Dan Christian, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Dan Christian, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Dan Christian, FOUR

Umaid Asif to Dan Christian, 2 runs

Over 13: Multan Sultans 103-3

Seven runs come off the over as Multan Sultans rotate the strike well

Sameen Gul to Dan Christian, 1 run

Sameen Gul to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Sameen Gul to Shoaib Malik, wide

Sameen Gul to Dan Christian, 1 run, 100-up for the Sultans

Sameen Gul to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Sameen Gul to Dan Christian, 1 run

Sameen Gul to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Over 12: Multan Sultans 96-3

Johson Charles’ wicket has brought Peshawar Zalmi right back into the game as Kieron Pollard gives away just five singles in his over

Kieron Pollard to Dan Christian, no run

Kieron Pollard to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Dan Christian, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Dan Christian, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Over 11: Multan Sultans 91-3

A good over by Liam Dawson comes to an end as just two runs come off it

Liam Dawson to Dan Christian, no run

Liam Dawson to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Liam Dawson to Dan Christian, 1 run

Liam Dawson to Dan Christian, no run

Liam Dawson to Dan Christian, no run

Liam Dawson to Dan Christian, no run

Over 10: Multan Sultans 89-3

Umaid Asif dismisses the dangerous Johnson Charles as Peshawar Zalmi try to stop the flow of runs

Umaid Asif to Dan Christian, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, 2 runs

Umaid Asif to Dan Christian, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Johnson Charles, CAUGHT

Imam-ul-Haq takes a splendid catch to dismiss Johson Charles, who is gone after a quickfire 53

Umaid Asif to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Over 9: Multan Sultans 83-2

Three runs and a wickets come off the over as Peshawar Zalmi try to stop flow of boundaries

Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, no run

Liam Dawson to Shoaib Malik, 1 run

Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, no run

Liam Dawson to Umar Siddiq, CAUGHT

Umar Siddiq departs after scoring 19 as Liam Dawson takes his first wicket

Liam Dawson to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Over 8: Multan Sultans 80-1

Johnson Charles hits Wahab Riaz for a four and six as 16 runs come off the over

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR, that’s his half-century

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, wide

Wahab Riaz to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Umar Siddiq, no run

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, SIX

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, wide

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, no ball

Over 7: Multan Sultans 64-1

Nine runs come off the over as Johson Charles hits Kieron Pollard for a four

Kieron Pollard to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Johnson Charles, FOUR

Kieron Pollard to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Kieron Pollard to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Over 6: Multan Sultans 55-1

Three sixes and a four off the over as Johson Charles and Umar Siddiq take Sameen Gul to cleaners

Sameen Gul to Umar Siddiq, no run

Sameen Gul to Umar Siddiq, SIX

Sameen Gul to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Sameen Gul to Johnson Charles, FOUR

Sameen Gul to Johnson Charles, SIX

Sameen Gul to Johnson Charles, SIX

Over 5: Multan Sultans 32-1

Umar Siddiq hits Umaid Asif for a six over mid-wicket as eight runs come off the over

Umaid Asif to Umar Siddiq, no run

Umaid Asif to Umar Siddiq, no run

Umaid Asif to Umar Siddiq, no run

Umaid Asif to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Umaid Asif to Umar Siddiq, SIX

Over 4: Multan Sultans 24-1

A good over by Wahab Riaz as just six runs come off it

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, no run

Wahab Riaz to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Umar Siddiq, no run

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, FOUR

Wahab Riaz to Johnson Charles, no run

Over 3: Multan Sultans 18-1

Johnson Charles hits Hassan Ali for a four as eight runs come off the over

Hasan Ali to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Johnson Charles, no run

Hasan Ali to Johnson Charles, FOUR

Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Johnson Charles, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Over 2: Multan Sultans 10-1

Kamral Akmal drops an easy Johnson Charles catch as eight runs come off Sameen Gul’s over

Sameen Gul to Johnson Charles, no run

Sameen Gul to Johnson Charles, no run

Sameen Gul to Johnson Charles, no run

Sameen Gul to Johnson Charles, wide

Sameen Gul to Johnson Charles, 4 + wides

Sameen Gul to Johnson Charles, dropped, no run

Sameen Gul to Johnson Charles, 2 runs

Sameen Gul to Johnson Charles, no run

Over 1: Multan Sultans 2-1

Superb first over by Hassan Ali as he takes an important James Vince wicket and gives away just two runs

Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, no run

Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, no run

Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, no run

Hasan Ali to Johnson Charles, 1 runs

Hasan Ali to James Vince, BOWLED

Hassan Ali bowls James Vince, who is gone without scoring

Hasan Ali to Umar Siddiq, 1 run

Multan Sultans: James Vince, Umar Siddiq, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Dan Christian, Shahid Afridi, Chris Green, Hammad Azam, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas and Mohammad Irfan.

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Imam ul Haq, Umar Amin, Dawid Malan, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Umaid Asif and Sameen Gul.

The trend of chasing continues as Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy wins the toss and chose to field.

Peshawar Zalmi are coming into this match following a defeat against defending champions Islamabad United. Skipper Darren Sammy will be expecting much more from his top-order, especially star batsman Kamran Akmal. In the bowling department, Hasan Ali will lead the attack following two superb individual performances in the last two games.

The Multan Sultans also lost their last outing, being unable to defend a mammoth 201-run target against the Lahore Qalandars. While captain Shoaib Malik will hope for more of the same from his batsmen, he’ll want his bowlers to do something different and restrict the opposition to a low score.