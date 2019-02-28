PSL matches to be held as planned: PCB chairperson

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to be held in Pakistan will take place according to schedule.

The announcement was made by board chairman Ehsan Mani in a press conference in Dubai on Thursday. The news comes amid cross-border tensions between Pakistan and India.

The UAE leg of the tournament is set to be wrapped up on March 5, with matches scheduled to move to Pakistan after that. Lahore is set to host three games and Karachi five, including the final on March 17.

Mani added that all foreign players have agreed to play in Pakistan and thanked the players for their support.

