Live: Karachi Kings opt to bowl against Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings are playing Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture in Sharjah on Sunday.

LIVE

QUETTA GLADIATORS

Over 15: Quetta Gladiators 127-3

Three runs come off the over as Colin Munro keeps it tight

Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, 1 leg bye

Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, no run

Colin Munro to Dwayne Smith, 1 run

Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, no run

Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, no run

Over 14: Quetta Gladiators 124-3

Five runs and a wicket come off Aamer Yamin’s over as Karachi Kings try to get more quick wickets

Aamer Yamin to Dwayne Smith, no run

Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, BOWLED

Aamer Yamin bowls Rilee Rossouw, who departs after playing a good 44-run knock

Aamer Yamin to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Aamer Yamin to Umar Akmal, 2 runs

Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Aamer Yamin to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Over 13: Quetta Gladiators 119-2

Rilee Rossouw is having a great time in Sharjah as he hits Colin Munro for a flat six off the last ball of the over

Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, SIX

Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run, swatted off the hip and out into the leg side

Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, no run

Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, 1 run — that’s the 50-run partnership

Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, 2 runs

Over 12: Quetta Gladiators 108-2

Rilee Rossouw hits Sohail Khan for three fours as Quetta Gladiators look to post a big total

Sohail Khan to Rossouw, FOUR

Sohail Khan to Rossouw, wide

Sohail Khan to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR

Sohail Khan to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR

Sohail Khan to Umar Akmal

Sohail Khan to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Sohail Khan to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Over 11: Quetta Gladiators 92-2

Colin Munro bowls a good first over as just five runs come off it

Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, no run

Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, wide

Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, no run

Over 10: Quetta Gladiators 87-2

Five runs come off the over as Imad Wasim doesn’t let Quetta Gladiators batsmen free their arms

Imad Wasim to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Umar Akmal, wide

Imad Wasim to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Rilee Rossouw, no run

Imad Wasim to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Umar Akmal, no run

Over 9: Quetta Gladiators 82-2

Umar Akmal hits young Umer Khan for two sixes as 15 runs come off the over

Umer Khan to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Umer Khan to Umar Akmal, SIX

Umer Khan to Umar Akmal, SIX

Umer Khan to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Umer Khan to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Umer Khan to Umar Akmal, no run

Over 8: Quetta Gladiators 67-2

Six singles come off the over after Quetta Gladiators lose their both openers

Imad Wasim to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Umar Akmal, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Over 7: Quetta Gladiators 61-2

Umer Khan sends the dangerous Shane Watson back to the pavilion and gives away eight runs in his first over

Umer Khan to Shane Watson, CAUGHT

Shane Watson tries to hit Umer Khan against the spin but edges it to Sohail Khan at short third-man



Umer Khan to Shane Watson, FOUR

Umer Khan to Shane Watson, no run

Umer Khan to Shane Watson, no run,

Umer Khan to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Umer Khan to Rilee Rossouw, 2 runs

Umer Khan to Rilee Rossouw, wide

Over 6: Quetta Gladiators 53-1

Shane Watson ruins Aamer Yamin’s good over by hitting a boundary off the last ball

Aamer Yamin to Shane Watson, FOUR – and that’s the 50 !!

Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Aamer Yamin to Shane Watson, 1 run

Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, no run

Aamer Yamin to Shane Watson, 1 run

Over 5: Quetta Gladiators 45-1

Shane Watson hits Sohail Khan for two sixes as 16 runs come off the over

Sohail Khan to Watson, 1 run

Sohail Khan to Shane Watson, no run

Sohail Khan to Shane Watson, SIX

Sohail Khan to Shane Watson, no run

Aamer Yamin to Shane Watson, SIX

Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, 3 runs

Over 4: Quetta Gladiators 29-1

10 runs come off Mohammad Amir’s over

Mohammad Amir to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run,

Mohammad Amir to Shane Watson, 1 leg bye

Mohammad Amir to Shane Watson, no run

Mohammad Amir to Shane Watson, 4 + wides

Mohammad Amir to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Mohammad Amir to Shane Watson, 1 run

Mohammad Amir to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run

Over 3: Quetta Gladiators 19-1

Five runs and a wicket come off the over as Aamer Yamin gives his team a early breakthrough

Aamer Yamin to Shane Watson, no run

Aamer Yamin to Shane Watson, no run

Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, 1 leg bye

Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, no run

Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR

Aamer Yamin to Ahsan Ali, CAUGHT

Ahsan Ali edges it to the keeper as Aamer Yamin takes his first wicket

Over 2: Quetta Gladiators 14-0

Ahsan Ali hits Mohammad Amir for a four as eight runs come off the over

Mohammad Amir to Shane Watson, no run

Mohammad Amir to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Mohammad Amir to Ahsan Ali, FOUR

Mohammad Amir to Shane Watson, 1 run

Mohammad Amir to Shane Watson, no run

Mohammad Amir to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Mohammad Amir to Ahsan Ali, wide

Over 1: Quetta Gladiators 6-0

Six runs come off the wicket as Imad Wasim keeps it tight

Imad Wasim to Shane Watson, no run

Imad Wasim to Shane Watson, FOUR byes

Imad Wasim to Ahsan Ali, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Ahsan Ali, no run

Imad Wasim to Shane Watson, 1 leg bye

Imad Wasim to Shane Watson, no run

It’s the last game of PSL 2019 here in Sharjah.

Karachi Kings: Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Awais Zia, Colin Ingram, Liam Livingstone, Ben Dunk (wicket keeper), Imad Wasim (captain), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Khan and Umer Khan.

Quetta Gladiators: Shane Watson, Ahsan Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper), Dwayne Smith, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Sohail Tanvir, Ghulam Mudassar and Fawad Ahmed.

Karachi Kings continue the trend of electing to field first in the competition.

The Gladiators are at the top of the table with four wins in four matches. Even if they lose today, Quetta will still remain at the top. But skipper Sarfraz Ahmed doesn’t like to lose. Sarfraz played a match-winning knock in the previous match, but will hope star batsman Shane Watson will get his groove back after being dismissed for a duck in the last game.

The Karachi Kings have lost three consecutive matches now and captain Imad Wasim is in dire need of inspiration from his side. Colin Munro’s much-hyped introduction fell flat when he was dismissed on the first delivery he faced and the rest of the batting line-up didn’t step up either. Babar Azam will be the key man for the Kings, given he’s a little careful in his running between the wickets.