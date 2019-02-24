Live: Karachi Kings opt to bowl against Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings are playing Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 fixture in Sharjah on Sunday.
Over 15: Quetta Gladiators 127-3
Three runs come off the over as Colin Munro keeps it tight
Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, 1 leg bye
Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, no run
Colin Munro to Dwayne Smith, 1 run
Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, 1 run
Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, no run
Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, no run
Over 14: Quetta Gladiators 124-3
Five runs and a wicket come off Aamer Yamin’s over as Karachi Kings try to get more quick wickets
Aamer Yamin to Dwayne Smith, no run
Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, BOWLED
Aamer Yamin bowls Rilee Rossouw, who departs after playing a good 44-run knock
Aamer Yamin to Umar Akmal, 1 run
Aamer Yamin to Umar Akmal, 2 runs
Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
Aamer Yamin to Umar Akmal, 1 run
Over 13: Quetta Gladiators 119-2
Rilee Rossouw is having a great time in Sharjah as he hits Colin Munro for a flat six off the last ball of the over
Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, SIX
Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, 1 run
Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run, swatted off the hip and out into the leg side
Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, no run
Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, 1 run — that’s the 50-run partnership
Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, 2 runs
Over 12: Quetta Gladiators 108-2
Rilee Rossouw hits Sohail Khan for three fours as Quetta Gladiators look to post a big total
Sohail Khan to Rossouw, FOUR
Sohail Khan to Rossouw, wide
Sohail Khan to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR
Sohail Khan to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR
Sohail Khan to Umar Akmal
Sohail Khan to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
Sohail Khan to Umar Akmal, 1 run
Over 11: Quetta Gladiators 92-2
Colin Munro bowls a good first over as just five runs come off it
Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, no run
Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, 1 run
Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
Colin Munro to Umar Akmal, 1 run
Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, wide
Colin Munro to Rilee Rossouw, no run
Over 10: Quetta Gladiators 87-2
Five runs come off the over as Imad Wasim doesn’t let Quetta Gladiators batsmen free their arms
Imad Wasim to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Umar Akmal, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Umar Akmal, wide
Imad Wasim to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Rilee Rossouw, no run
Imad Wasim to Umar Akmal, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Umar Akmal, no run
Over 9: Quetta Gladiators 82-2
Umar Akmal hits young Umer Khan for two sixes as 15 runs come off the over
Umer Khan to Umar Akmal, 1 run
Umer Khan to Umar Akmal, SIX
Umer Khan to Umar Akmal, SIX
Umer Khan to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
Umer Khan to Umar Akmal, 1 run
Umer Khan to Umar Akmal, no run
Over 8: Quetta Gladiators 67-2
Six singles come off the over after Quetta Gladiators lose their both openers
Imad Wasim to Umar Akmal, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Umar Akmal, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Umar Akmal, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
Over 7: Quetta Gladiators 61-2
Umer Khan sends the dangerous Shane Watson back to the pavilion and gives away eight runs in his first over
Umer Khan to Shane Watson, CAUGHT
Shane Watson tries to hit Umer Khan against the spin but edges it to Sohail Khan at short third-man
Umer Khan to Shane Watson, FOUR
Umer Khan to Shane Watson, no run
Umer Khan to Shane Watson, no run,
Umer Khan to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
Umer Khan to Rilee Rossouw, 2 runs
Umer Khan to Rilee Rossouw, wide
Over 6: Quetta Gladiators 53-1
Shane Watson ruins Aamer Yamin’s good over by hitting a boundary off the last ball
Aamer Yamin to Shane Watson, FOUR – and that’s the 50 !!
Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
Aamer Yamin to Shane Watson, 1 run
Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, no run
Aamer Yamin to Shane Watson, 1 run
Over 5: Quetta Gladiators 45-1
Shane Watson hits Sohail Khan for two sixes as 16 runs come off the over
Sohail Khan to Watson, 1 run
Sohail Khan to Shane Watson, no run
Sohail Khan to Shane Watson, SIX
Sohail Khan to Shane Watson, no run
Aamer Yamin to Shane Watson, SIX
Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, 3 runs
Over 4: Quetta Gladiators 29-1
10 runs come off Mohammad Amir’s over
Mohammad Amir to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run,
Mohammad Amir to Shane Watson, 1 leg bye
Mohammad Amir to Shane Watson, no run
Mohammad Amir to Shane Watson, 4 + wides
Mohammad Amir to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
Mohammad Amir to Shane Watson, 1 run
Mohammad Amir to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
Over 3: Quetta Gladiators 19-1
Five runs and a wicket come off the over as Aamer Yamin gives his team a early breakthrough
Aamer Yamin to Shane Watson, no run
Aamer Yamin to Shane Watson, no run
Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, 1 leg bye
Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, no run
Aamer Yamin to Rilee Rossouw, FOUR
Aamer Yamin to Ahsan Ali, CAUGHT
Ahsan Ali edges it to the keeper as Aamer Yamin takes his first wicket
Over 2: Quetta Gladiators 14-0
Ahsan Ali hits Mohammad Amir for a four as eight runs come off the over
Mohammad Amir to Shane Watson, no run
Mohammad Amir to Ahsan Ali, 1 run
Mohammad Amir to Ahsan Ali, FOUR
Mohammad Amir to Shane Watson, 1 run
Mohammad Amir to Shane Watson, no run
Mohammad Amir to Ahsan Ali, 1 run
Mohammad Amir to Ahsan Ali, wide
Over 1: Quetta Gladiators 6-0
Six runs come off the wicket as Imad Wasim keeps it tight
Imad Wasim to Shane Watson, no run
Imad Wasim to Shane Watson, FOUR byes
Imad Wasim to Ahsan Ali, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Ahsan Ali, no run
Imad Wasim to Shane Watson, 1 leg bye
Imad Wasim to Shane Watson, no run
It’s the last game of PSL 2019 here in Sharjah.
Karachi Kings: Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Awais Zia, Colin Ingram, Liam Livingstone, Ben Dunk (wicket keeper), Imad Wasim (captain), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Khan and Umer Khan.
Quetta Gladiators: Shane Watson, Ahsan Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper), Dwayne Smith, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Sohail Tanvir, Ghulam Mudassar and Fawad Ahmed.
Karachi Kings continue the trend of electing to field first in the competition.
The Gladiators are at the top of the table with four wins in four matches. Even if they lose today, Quetta will still remain at the top. But skipper Sarfraz Ahmed doesn’t like to lose. Sarfraz played a match-winning knock in the previous match, but will hope star batsman Shane Watson will get his groove back after being dismissed for a duck in the last game.
The Karachi Kings have lost three consecutive matches now and captain Imad Wasim is in dire need of inspiration from his side. Colin Munro’s much-hyped introduction fell flat when he was dismissed on the first delivery he faced and the rest of the batting line-up didn’t step up either. Babar Azam will be the key man for the Kings, given he’s a little careful in his running between the wickets.