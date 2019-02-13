PSL 4 trophy unveiled in Dubai

The trophy of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was unveiled in a ceremony in Dubai on Tuesday.

Captains and owners of all six franchises were present on the occasion. Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Wasim Khan were also present at the event.

Mani, kicking off the ceremony, said that the PSL has become a renowned global brand, adding that the franchises, the sponsors and especially the players have played a key role in making the tournament a huge success.

Mohammad Sami — the skipper of defending champions Islamabad United — stated that it was a proud moment for him to lead the side and is a big responsibility as well.

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy says that his players are excited for the competition.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans’ captain Shoaib Malik vowed that his team will look to perform well in every match, adding that all teams have to be consistent in order to win.

It was Quetta Gladiators and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s turn next and he said his side will look to gain momentum right from the get-go. He added that the tournament has produced new talent for the country, with the likes of Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf now household names after impressing in the PSL.

Lahore Qalandars skipper Mohammad Hafeez said that his well wishes are with every team and he will try his best to change the fortunes of his side.

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim said that all teams are equally competitive and insisted that there are no favourites in the tournament.

After the presser, all six captains took a group photo with the glitzy trophy.

The fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League kicks off in Dubai with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars.