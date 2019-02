PSL 2019 Live Updates – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

PSL 2019 Match 18

Fixture: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Date: February 27, 2019

Islamabad United are playing against Karachi Kings in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES

KARACHI KINGS

Over 14: Karachi Kings 127-2

12 runs off that over as Babar Azam hits two consecutive boundaries yet again

Faheem Ashraf to Babar Azam, 2 runs

Faheem Ashraf to Babar Azam, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Colin Ingram, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Babar Azam, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Babar Azam, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Babar Azam, FOUR – reaches his half-century

Over 13: Karachi Kings 115-2

Shadab bowls a superb over that only goes for four

Shadab Khan to Colin Ingram, no run

Shadab Khan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Colin Ingram, 1 run,

Shadab Khan to Colin Ingram, wide

Shadab Khan to Colin Ingram, no run

Shadab Khan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Babar Azam, no run

Over 12: Karachi Kings 111-2

Amad Butt bowls a rank full-toss after bowling five good deliveries as seven runs come off the 12th over

Amad Butt to Colin Ingram, FOUR

Amad Butt to Babar Azam, 1 run

Amad Butt to Babar Azam, no run

Amad Butt to Babar Azam, no run

Amad Butt to Colin Ingram, 1 run

Amad Butt to Babar Azam, 1 run

Over 11: Karachi Kings 104-2

Shadab dismisses Livingstone in that nine-run over as Islamabad look to stop the leaking of runs

Shadab Khan to Colin Ingram, no run

Shadab Khan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Colin Ingram, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Babar Azam, 1 run,

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, CAUGHT

Livingstone tries to smash Shadab for a second consecutive six but is gone for 56 off just 31 balls

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, SIX

Over 10: Karachi Kings 95-1

Amad Butt bowls a superb over but Karachi on course for a big score at the halfway mark of their innings

Amad Butt to Liam Livingstone, 1 run – that’s his 50 !!!

Amad Butt to Babar Azam, 1 run

Amad Butt to Babar Azam, no run,

Amad Butt to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Amad Butt to Babar Azam, 1 run

Amad Butt to Liam Livingstone, 1 run,

Over 9: Karachi Kings 90-1

Karachi Kings have hit consecutive boundaries in five of the nine overs so far against Islamabad United

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, no run

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, FOUR

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, FOUR

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, no run

Shadab Khan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Over 8: Karachi Kings 80-1

Patel gives away just three runs of five balls before Livingstone slog sweeps him for a massive six over midwicket

Samit Patel to Liam Livingstone, SIX

Samit Patel to Liam Livingstone, no run

Samit Patel to Babar Azam, 1 run

Samit Patel to Babar Azam, no run

Samit Patel to Livingstone, 1 run

Samit Patel to Babar Azam, 1 run

Over 7: Karachi Kings 71-1

Shadab calms down proceedings a bit with a superb four-run over

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, no run

Shadab Khan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Babar Azam, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Liam Livingstone, no run

Over 6: Karachi Kings 67-1

Babar Azam had hit three consecutive boundaries twice before. He does one better and hits Faheem Ashraf for three back-to-back fours

Faheem Ashraf to Babar Azam, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Babar Azam, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Babar Azam, FOUR

Faheem Ashraf to Babar Azam, no run

Faheem Ashraf to Livingstone, 1 run

Faheem Ashraf to Livingstone, no run

Over 5: Karachi Kings 54-1

Karachi ticking along nicely as top-order clicks

Muhammad Musa to Babar Azam, no run

Muhammad Musa to Babar Azam, 2 runs

Muhammad Musa to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Muhammad Musa to Liam Livingstone, SIX

Muhammad Musa to Liam Livingstone, no run

Muhammad Musa to Liam Livingstone, FOUR

Over 4: Karachi Kings 41-1

Samit Patel goes for 13 as Livingstone dances down the track twice for a six and then a four

Samit Patel to Liam Livingstone, 1 run,

Samit Patel to Liam Livingstone, FOUR

Samit Patel to Liam Livingstone, SIX

Samit Patel to Liam Livingstone, no run

Samit Patel to Babar Azam, 1 run

Samit Patel to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Over 3: Karachi Kings 28-1

The pacer gives away seven runs in his second over

Rumman Raees to Babar Azam, no run,

Rumman Raees to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Liam Livingstone, no run

Rumman Raees to Liam Livingstone, FOUR

Rumman Raees to Colin Munro, CAUGHT

Rumman Raees provides the breakthrough as Colin Munro is caught out

Rumman Raees to Colin Munro, 2 runs

Over 2: Karachi Kings 21-0

Karachi Kings batsmen deal in boundaries as Mohammad Musa is hit for back-to-back fours

Muhammad Musa to Colin Munro, 1 run

Muhammad Musa to Babar Azam, 1 run

Muhammad Musa to Babar Azam, no run

Muhammad Musa to Babar Azam, FOUR

Muhammad Musa to Colin Munro, FOUR

Muhammad Musa to Colin Munro, 1 leg bye

Over 1: Karachi Kings 10-0

Babar Azam hits two boundaries as Rumman Raees goes for 10 runs in the first over

Rumman Raees to Colin Munro, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Babar Azam, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Babar Azam, no run

Rumman Raees to Babar Azam, FOUR

Rumman Raees to Babar Azam, FOUR

Rumman Raees to Babar Azam, no run

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Colin Munro, Iftikhar Ahmed, Colin Ingram, Liam Livingstone, Ben Dunk, Imad Wasim (captain), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Umer Khan and Usman Shinwari.

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi, Cameron Delport, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Phil Salt, Samit Patel, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Musa and Amad Butt.

Islamabad United have won the toss and are bowling against Karachi Kings

United are coming into this match on the back of an embarrassing six-wicket defeat against Multan Sultans. Islamabad were once again let down by their middle-order and stand-in captain Shadab Khan will hope his big-hitting batsmen can show some composure and build their innings before going big.

If there was one positive for Islamabad from their last match, it’s that Shadab’s bowling hasn’t been affected by the increased responsibility of leading his team in the absence of Mohammad Sami.

The Kings still have much to prove despite their emphatic win against Quetta Gladiators in their previous outing. They’ve lost two of their five matches so far, but the good news is that Colin Ingram is in superb form now and will look to demolish United’s bowling attack just as he did with the Gladiators.

Karachi’s pace attack needs to step up as skipper Imad Wasim and Umer Khan can only do so much with their spin to restrict the opposition to a low score.