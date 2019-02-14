Pitbull will not be performing at the PSL opening ceremony

American rapper Pitbull has broken hearts of many cricket fans after he said he won't be performing at the PSL opening ceremony today (Thursday) in Dubai.
In a video message posted on his Twitter account, the singer said he was very excited to go to Dubai and be a part of the PSL4 but he could not do so due to a plane fault.
"Pieces of the [airplane's] engine had come apart" after a test flight and that was why he would be unable to reach Dubai for the opening ceremony, he said.
“I deeply apologise to the fans and hope to see you all next year or some other time around,” he added. "Between me and the Pakistan Cricket Board, we tried our hardest to get over to Dubai. I just wanna say I'm sorry, I apologise, deeply apologise for that."
Related: Cricket fever hits Pakistan as PSL4 kicks off
A colourful opening ceremony will officially mark the start of the star-studded T20 competition on Thursday as local and international stars such as Junoon, Aima Baig, Fawad Khan, Young Desi, Shuja Haider and Boney M with enthrall the audience with their performances.
An excellent display of firework will light up the skies of Dubai as all six captains will be present with their sides.
PSL4 will start from February 14 and will conclude on March 17. The final will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
It was kind of expected that Pitbull won’t come. How far is the plane story true, can’t tell.