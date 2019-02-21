Peshawar Zalmi to take on Karachi Kings in PSL4 tonight

Karachi Kings will play against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Sharjah on Thursday.

Zalmi are coming into this match with an emphatic win against Lahore Qalandars from their last encounter.

Darren Sammy’s men are placed second in the league table based on net run-rate — the highest of all teams at 1.798. Having won one and lost one, Zalmi will look to win this one and get within touching distance of league-toppers Quetta Gladiators.

Karachi’s last outing was also against the Qalandars but were unable to pull through for a win. Kings sit fifth in the table based on net run-rate, above only bottom side Lahore.

Kings will be looking to come back strong from their last loss but face a difficult challenge against Peshawar. Star opener Babar Azam and young spinner Umer Khan will be key for Karachi’s comeback win.