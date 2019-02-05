Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy visits Army Public School

Darren Sammy — skipper of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi — paid a visit to the Army Public School in Peshawar on Monday.

The West Indies cricketer paid homage to the martyrs of the APS Attack.

The presence of skipper @darensammy88 brought joy to the students of APS & there were smiles all around it. @PeshawarZalmi is proud to have such amazing fans & we always look for ways to return back the love. I hope to see most of you at the #ZalmiKitAnthem Ceremony later today. pic.twitter.com/oN0YYwDmPp — Javed Afridi جاوید آفریدی (@JAfridi10) February 4, 2019

Sammy reached the provincial capital where he received a warm welcome by the fans. People availed the opportunity to make selfies with the cricketer.

The all-rounder was gifted a Peshawari Chappal on the occasion as well.

Peshawar Zalmi will kick off their PSL 2019 bid against Quetta Gladiators in Dubai on February 15.