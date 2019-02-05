Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy visits Army Public School

February 5, 2019

Darren Sammy — skipper of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi — paid a visit to the Army Public School in Peshawar on Monday.

The West Indies cricketer paid homage to the martyrs of the APS Attack.

Sammy reached the provincial capital where he received a warm welcome by the fans. People availed the opportunity to make selfies with the cricketer.

The all-rounder was gifted a Peshawari Chappal on the occasion as well.

Peshawar Zalmi will kick off their PSL 2019 bid against Quetta Gladiators in Dubai on February 15.

 
 
 

